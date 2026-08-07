Njoku Victor, a Nigerian science student, shared his 2026 WAEC results on TikTok alongside his JAMB score of 307

His split-screen video showing both result screenshots quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention and admiration online

The video was captioned 'I know God loves me, Hallelujah!' and sparked an outpouring of congratulations and prayers from viewers

Njoku Victor, a Nigerian science student, has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a celebratory video revealing that he scored 307 in the UTME.

The selfie-style clip, posted in August 2026, features a split-screen overlay of his official WAEC and JAMB result screenshots.

A science student who got 307 in UTME displays his 2026 WAEC result and mentions his course. Photo: @vixy_on_cam

Source: TikTok

Boy with 307 UTME score posts WAEC result

He shared how he went on to record 8 A's and 1 B in the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), as displayed on his TikTok page, @vixy_on_cam.

The on-screen text reads:

"From 307 in JAMB to 8 A's and 1 B in WAEC."

Victor captioned the video with a simple declaration of faith:

"I know God loves me, Hallelujah!"

In his bio, the young man revealed that he wanted to study optometry at the Federal University of Technology (FUTO).

Victor's 2026 WAEC results spark online celebration

The combination of a strong UTME score and near-perfect WAEC performance is the kind of result that many Nigerian students spend years working towards, and Victor's post quickly struck a chord with viewers who saw their own struggles reflected in his triumph.

For Nigerian students, the two examinations carry enormous weight. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) UTME serves as the primary gateway to university admission, while WAEC results determine eligibility for most tertiary institutions and professional programmes.

Performing well in both simultaneously places a candidate in a highly competitive position during the admissions cycle.

Watch Victor's viral result reveal that has stirred excitement online:

Reactions to science student's 2026 WAEC result

The post drew warm congratulations and heartfelt comments from across the country, with some viewers sharing their own academic milestones in response.

THIS GENDER said:

"I'm proud of myself I made 9 credit. First person in my nuclear family I'm grateful"

Temi.D said:

"Congratulations, Just pray God's mercy prevails for your university admissions. Things do happen"

Aransiola Anuoluwa said:

"welldone bro. Thanks be to God"

R💕H💕O💕D💕A🌹🌹 said:

"congratulations, I have reposted it, you really deserve a scholarship"

Words & Vibes said:

"Congrats, my dear is not easy. just that my is showing held.. I hope on God"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng