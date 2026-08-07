Toke Makinwa finally introduced her baby daughter to the world as the little girl celebrated her first birthday

The media personality shared lovely photos of baby Yakira Eliana and gushed over her with sweet pet names

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments with birthday wishes for the adorable little girl

Toke Makinwa has finally given the world a glimpse of the daughter she has kept close to her chest for an entire year, unveiling baby Yakira Eliana's face in a heartfelt birthday post.

The media personality and On Air Personality shared a series of birthday photos of her little girl, marking the milestone with an emotional message to her fans.

Reactions as Toke Makinwa unveils daughter Yakira Eliana's face on her first birthday. Photo credit@tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

In the post, she reflected on the journey to motherhood, describing her daughter as her greatest love and a direct answer to her prayers.

Drawing on scripture, the happy mother likened her experience to that of the biblical Hagar, crediting God with seeing her through a deeply personal season of her life.

Toke Makinwa gushes over baby Yakira

Toke Makinwa celebrates her daughter as she clocks one, shares pictures. Photo credit@tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

In her own words, Toke wrote:

"The best part of my story, finally yours to meet. Yakira Eliana. My precious answered prayer. My greatest love. My greatest blessing. One whole year of you, and today, I finally share a little piece of my heaven with the world. God can be trusted, God is real… Just like Hagar my mouth can testify that I have met 'El-roi', the God who sees me."

The media personality also offered a playful sign-off, joking with her followers while making it clear just how proud she is of her daughter.

"Guys, meet your niece. I cooked ohhhhhh. She is beautiful," she added, along with a string of affectionate nicknames including YaYa, Ya Pom Pom, Ya mama, and "my little bum bum."

Here is the Instagram post shared by Toke Makinwa where she unveiled her baby's face for all her fans to see:

Fans react to baby Yakira's debut

The post quickly drew warm responses from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

@morinsolaso wrote:

"Too gorgeous looking like a baby doll"

@amarakanu commented:

"Birthday Princess Yaya. May your years be blessed. Amen"

@iamadunniade reacted:

"She is gorgeous. Happy Birthday mommy's girl"

@papaya_ex shared:

"So adorable omg"

@realwarripikin wrote:

"Awwww she is soo beautiful Happy birthday Yaya"

Clergy shares prophecy about Toke Makinwa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a clergywoman had reacted to the news that Toke Makinwa was expecting a baby girl without being married to a man.

She stated that Toke was wrong to have gotten pregnant outside marriage, while warning her of the consequences of her action.

The clergy challenged her to represent God, whom she always claims to know.

Source: Legit.ng