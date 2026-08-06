Edo Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa received top-scoring JAMB candidate Daniel Osagiobare at his office in Benin City on Wednesday

Osagiobare scored 368 in the 2026 UTME, making him the highest scorer in the South-South zone and fourth overall in Nigeria

Idahosa presented a N1 million cash reward to the student, citing the need to inspire other Edo youths to pursue academic excellence

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Benin City - Edo State Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa has handed a N1 million cash gift to Daniel Osagiobare, an Edo-born student who recorded the highest UTME score in the South-South geopolitical zone.

He ranked fourth overall in Nigeria in the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

Idahosa says his outstanding performance has placed Edo in the spotlight. Photo credit: @Harmless480

Source: Twitter

Osagiobare, who scored 368 in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), was hosted by Idahosa at the deputy governor's office in Benin City on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

As reported by The Punch, the deputy governor praised Osagiobare's performance and called him a worthy ambassador of Edo State.

JAMB: Why Idahosa gave N1m reward

The deputy governor said Osagiobare's result had brought honour to the state, adding that such brilliance and discipline showed what Edo youths were capable of achieving with the right support.

According to the Guardian, he framed the cash reward as a deliberate message to students across the state.

"The future of our nation lies in the hands of brilliant young minds like Daniel. His outstanding performance has not only made his family proud but has also placed Edo State in the national spotlight for excellence.

"We will continue to celebrate and encourage excellence in every sector. And the N1 million is part of efforts to do that."

Idahosa also reaffirmed the commitment of the Senator Monday Okpebholo-led administration to improving education in the state and building an environment where talented young people can compete at both national and international levels.

He urged Osagiobare to remain focused and humble as he pursues his academic goals.

Student and father respond to honour

Osagiobare described the recognition as a life-changing moment and promised to remain committed to academic excellence while working to justify the trust placed in him.

His father, Christopher Osagiobare, who accompanied him to the event, thanked the deputy governor for the gesture.

He said it would serve as motivation for his son and for other young Nigerians with ambitions to succeed academically.

Idahosa says the future of Nigeria lies in the hands of brilliant young minds. Photo credit: UTME

Source: Twitter

Lady who scored 314 in JAMB makes mother proud

Recall that a Nigerian mother shared her daughter Dami's 2026 WAEC result on social media, revealing she passed all her subjects with impressive grades.

Dami had already secured admission into Pan-Atlantic University on the strength of her 314 JAMB score before her WAEC results came out.

The proud mother said seeing the results made her want to go and hug her daughter, while also noting that school fees savings would now begin.

JAMB to reward 7 with N5m each

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that JAMB announced that seven outstanding undergraduates were selected to receive N5 million each after excelling in the 2025 admission exercise.

The award recipients were chosen through a merit-based process that recognised the best-performing admitted candidate from each geopolitical zone.

More than 300 education stakeholders, government officials and university leaders were expected to attend the maiden Academic Excellence Recognition Award Ceremony in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng