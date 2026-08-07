Hushed and expectant, the assembly hall of the United Nations carried a palpable weight of anticipation. Diplomats, academics and civil society leaders filled the chamber. Waiting for six candidates vying to become the next United Nations Secretary‑General to step to the podium.

Each would be tested not only on their vision for peace and security but also on how they would confront the defining technological challenge of our era: artificial intelligence.

AI governance emerges as the defining challenge while candidates for UN Secretary‑General present their vision. Photo credit: Leonardo MUNOZ / AFP via Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

The candidates represented a diverse cross‑section of global leadership. Rafael Grossi from Argentina. Michelle Bachelet from Chile. María Fernanda Espinosa from Ecuador. Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett from Guyana. Macky Sall from Senegal. And Rebeca Grynspan from Costa Rica.

After the town hall debate on July 23, Uganda’s Olara Itunnu would join the race. The UN has long had the tradition of allowing late nominations. However, history shows that bypassing early debates can be a disadvantage in building consensus among Security Council members.

The AI Question

When the debate turned to artificial intelligence, the atmosphere appeared to have shifted. Delegates remained engaged and attentive, aware that the UN faces a defining test. For decades, the organisation has set global norms. Now in the 21st century, AI presents a frontier with profound risks.

UNESCO and World Bank studies have warned that without inclusive governance, AI could deepen inequality and undermine rights.

When the question of AI came up, Rafael Grossi, drawing on his tenure at the International Atomic Energy Agency, cautioned against rigid oversight:

“Some people say we need an IAEA for AI… but the diffuse way in which models are developed makes that difficult. What we need is a collaborative platform to define behavioral rules together, without stifling innovation — and always keeping the human in the loop.”

The challenge of regulating systems that evolve across borders and industries has become pertinent. Many experts argued that AI oversight cannot be imposed top‑down but must be built through multi‑stakeholder platforms that adapt to a decentralised landscape.

Speaking to Legit.ng, AbdulRasheed Hussain, a Nigeria‑based policy analyst, said collaboration alone is not enough.

“I agree with experts who argue for multi‑stakeholder platforms that bring together governments, industry, civil society, and academia. Such platforms can adapt to the fast pace of technological change and ensure that diverse voices are included. However, collaboration alone is not enough. Without binding standards and accountability mechanisms, voluntary frameworks risk being ignored by the most powerful actors.”

Michelle Bachelet, former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, stressed the convening power of the Secretary-General for AI governance:

“The Secretary‑General has to be a convener… governments, private sector, academia. We need a smart mix of measures that give clear rules, but also boost innovation.”

Analysts like Lauren Kornutick (Gartner) say the remarks reflect growing calls for the United Nations to play a central role in shaping global standards on artificial intelligence. There have been concerns that fragmented national approaches could hinder oversight and stifle trust in emerging technologies.

María Fernanda Espinosa, ex‑General Assembly president, spoke with urgency about AI:

“There is a revolution happening in front of our eyes… ensuring that AI is used for good, and that the source code of all new technologies is human dignity.”

Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett, Guyana’s former foreign minister, warned of youth concerns over jobs and creativity, reflecting World Bank research on automation’s impact in developing economies. And the position of former president Macky Sall, who spoke in French, leaned towards an inclusive multilateralism. He cautioned that rapid shifts risk leaving poorer nations behind.

Rebeca Grynspan, the current Secretary-General of UN Trade and Development, also emphasised the need to speed up the spread of artificial intelligence so that digital divides do not widen further, ensuring that young people, communities, and governments are equipped to harness its benefits.

By the end of the town hall debate, one truth stood out: the next Secretary‑General will have, aside from the task of peacekeeping, the responsibility to guide humanity through the ethical minefield of AI.

Multi‑stakeholder platforms gain attention as diplomats argue collaboration must be matched with binding standards. Photo credit: Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Company admits AI shortcomings, turns back to human expertise

Recently, Legit.ng reported that Ford revealed it rehired hundreds of experienced engineers after artificial intelligence (AI) systems failed to meet expectations in quality control.

The US carmaker had introduced AI across parts of its operations, including quality checks, in hopes of cutting costs and boosting productivity.

Source: Legit.ng