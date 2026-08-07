Governor Hope Uzodimma said he never authorised anyone to respond to Davido's appeal over the Osun governorship election

An aide, Ambrose Nwogwugwu, personally described Davido's plea to Uzodimma as 'emotional blackmail' at a media briefing

Uzodimma said his presence in Osun is as an APC leader, not as a voter, and reaffirmed that Davido remains his son

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has publicly separated himself from remarks made by an aide that targeted musician David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, over the upcoming Osun State governorship election.

In a press release dated August 6, 2026, and signed by Chief Press Secretary Oguwike Nwachuku, Uzodimma said he did not authorise Ambrose Nwogwugwu or any other person to respond on his behalf to comments Davido made at a media briefing.

Governor Hope Uzodimma clarified his position on Davido's appeal ahead of the Osun governorship election. Photo: FB/Davido,HopUzodimma

Source: Facebook

What Davido Said and How Nwogwugwu Responded

At the briefing, Davido, whose uncle is Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke, described himself as an Imo State son-in-law and appealed to Uzodimma to use his position as Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Chairman of the APC Osun Governorship Campaign Council to promote peace ahead of the August 15, 2026 governorship election.

Nwogwugwu responded by calling the appeal "emotional blackmail" and told Davido to direct his message instead to Osun voters who would decide the outcome of the election.

Uzodimma said those remarks were Nwogwugwu's personal views and did not represent his position or that of the campaign council.

Uzodimma Clarifies His Role in Osun

The governor said his involvement in the Osun election is strictly as a committed APC member, not as a registered voter in the state.

He said the party has consistently called for peaceful, credible, and fair elections, and that canvassing support for the APC candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, is a normal democratic activity.

Uzodimma added that it is common practice in Nigerian democracy for party leaders and members to campaign in states where elections are taking place, even when they are not among the electorate.

He reassured Davido that his respect for the musician and for the people of Osun State remains firm, urging him, the people of Osun, and the general public to disregard Nwogwugwu's remarks entirely.

The governor said it became necessary to issue the clarification because some individuals were already exploiting Nwogwugwu's personal comments to cause confusion and misrepresent his stance.

Davido reacts as EFCC freezes Osun account

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats superstar Davido spoke out after reports emerged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) allegedly directed restrictions on an Osun State Government account reportedly used for the payment of workers' salaries.

The development became a major talking point after documents cited in reports claimed that the account had been placed on a "Post No Debit" status.

Source: Legit.ng