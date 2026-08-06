Nwosu Uchenna Hilary, a student of Chrisland High School, Abuja, sat for the 2026 WASSCE and recorded A1 in every single subject on his result

His father, Nwosu Ezenwa Osunbor, shared the WAEC result screenshot on Facebook on Thursday, August 6, 2026, alongside the boy's 297 JAMB score

The nine A1 grades covered subjects including Further Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, English Language, and Digital Technologies

A Nigerian father has taken to Facebook to celebrate his son's outstanding academic performance after the teenager recorded nine A1 grades in the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Nwosu Ezenwa Osunbor shared the news on Thursday, August 6, 2026, announcing that his son, Nwosu Uchenna Hilary, a student of Chrisland High School in Abuja, had swept all nine subjects in the 2026 WASSCE for School Candidates with the highest possible grade.

A boy scored A1s in all nine subjects he wrote in the 2026 WAEC exam. Photo Credit: Nwosu Ezenwa Osunbor, WAEC

Source: Facebook

He was keen to stress that the results were A1s, not A2s, writing: "9 NO BE 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8 I MEAN 9 A1."

Uchenna's full 2026 WAEC result

According to the result screenshot shared by his father, Uchenna secured A1 grades in Economics, Geography, Civic Education, English Language, Further Mathematics, General Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and Digital Technologies.

The perfect sweep across all nine subjects attracted significant attention online, with many commenters noting the breadth of the achievement across both sciences and humanities.

The celebration did not stop with WAEC. His father also revealed that Uchenna scored 297 in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), a score that sits well above the cut-off marks for competitive courses at Nigeria's top universities.

Osunbor also used the post to celebrate his daughter, Chixaram Nwosu, who recorded her own Junior WAEC success around the same time.

See the Facebook post that set social media buzzing:

Nigerians react to the 2026 WAEC result

The post drew a wave of congratulatory messages from friends and followers.

@Azuh Ekene said:

"Wow! Congratulations."

@Nwosu Chinenye said:

"Okwa medicine straight."

@Chinyere Jane Ogbonna said:

"If he didn't use phone to write it or was assisted by teacher's the way they're doing it in many private sch, he did well."

@Esochaghi Blessing said:

"Congratulations."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a boy who wants to study Medicine and Surgery had posted his 2026 WAEC result, wondering if he would get admission with his result.

WAEC result of girl with 282 in JAMB

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a girl who scored 282 in JAMB had aced the 2026 WAEC exam, as her dad posted her result online.

According to her result screenshot, Sobrasua Omieyeba Christabel sat for the 2026 WASSCE for School Candidates as a student of The Quintessence International High School, Woji, Port Harcourt.

She earned A1 grades in five subjects: Further Mathematics, General Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and Fashion Design and Garment Making.

Source: Legit.ng