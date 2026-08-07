The Ogun state police command has arrested a suspect identified as Ayomide for allegedly collecting money under the guise of processing visas for victims

The police spokesperson confirmed Ayomide is in custody and has made useful statements as officers work to identify possible accomplices

The arrest followed a similar case in November when a woman was nabbed for allegedly defrauding three people of N8.5m over fake Canadian work visas

The Ogun state police command has arrested a suspect named Ayomide for allegedly collecting money from victims on the false promise of processing visas on their behalf.

The police spokesperson DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi said preliminary investigations showed that Ayomide received the funds under the pretext of facilitating the visa applications. He confirmed that the suspect is currently in police custody and has already made useful statements to investigators.

Ogun Police arrest Ayomide for visa fraud as investigations uncover accomplices and more victims. Photo credit: PoliceNG/x

Source: Twitter

Visa 'fraud': Ogun police probe possible accomplices

According to PUNCH, spokesperson Babaseyi said the command is actively working to identify any accomplices who may have been involved in the scheme, and efforts are also underway to determine whether there are additional victims beyond those already identified.

Jimoh added that Ayomide would be charged in court once investigations are complete.

Pattern of visa fraud in Ogun state

The arrest is not an isolated case. In 2025, the Ogun state police command also arrested a woman, Elizabeth Thamson, for allegedly defrauding three people of N8.5 million by claiming she could help them secure Canadian work visas.

That arrest came shortly after the command had publicly warned residents about the rising number of online fraud schemes operating in the state, including fake dating sites, travel and visa scams, and other methods used to swindle unsuspecting members of the public.

Legit.ng previously reported on the growing wave of visa-related fraud cases across Nigeria, with many victims losing significant sums to individuals posing as travel agents or visa consultants.

Fraud investigation continues as police probe accomplices linked to Ayomide’s visa scheme. Photo credit: PoliceNG/x

Source: Twitter

Police arrest 2 suspected informants linked to kidnapping

Legit.ng earlier reported that Operatives of the Bauchi state police command arrested two men suspected of helping kidnappers attack a resident of Gwanar Dutse Village in Alkaleri local government area.

Police spokesperson SP Nafiu Habib said the arrests were made as part of the Command's broader drive to tackle kidnapping and violent crime across the state.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Habib confirmed the development in a statement issued to journalists on Monday, August 3, 2026. According to Habib, a group of armed men broke into the home of a 46-year-old man in Gwanar Dutse Village, Gwana District, at around 5 a.m. on July 31, 2026, with the intention of abducting him.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng