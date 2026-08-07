Poland launched an official government website listing thousands of job opportunities open to foreign applicants looking to relocate

The portal shows more than 40,000 positions available, covering a wide range of roles foreigners can apply for

The website is set to Polish by default, but applicants can switch the language to English to browse available listings

Poland has opened a dedicated government portal where foreigners can search for jobs, secure employment, and begin the process of relocating to the country.

The platform, hosted on Poland's official public employment service website, lists more than 40,000 job vacancies that are accessible to international applicants. The portal is designed to serve as a one-stop resource, allowing users to browse available positions and take steps towards building a working life in Poland.

Poland reveals website for foreigners to get jobs and relocate to the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Oliver Helbig

Source: Getty Images

How to access Poland's job portal

One practical detail worth noting before applying: the website defaults to Polish. Applicants who do not speak the language will need to manually switch the language settings to English to navigate the listings and understand the full details of each role.

The portal is run through Poland's national labour office and represents a structured effort to attract foreign workers to the country. With over 40,000 roles on offer at any given time, the range of available positions is substantial, covering various sectors and skill levels.

What this means for job seekers

For Africans considering relocating to Europe for work, Poland's portal offers a formal and government-backed route to finding employment. Unlike informal job-hunting approaches, the website connects applicants directly to official listings, reducing the risks associated with unverified recruitment agencies or third-party intermediaries.

Prospective applicants are advised to visit the website (https://oferty.praca.gov.pl/portal/strona-glowna), change the language to English, and review the available listings carefully before submitting any applications or making relocation decisions.

Sweden launches job portal for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Sweden launched an official English-language job portal where foreigners can search and apply for more than 60,000 vacancies across different sectors.

The platform allows users to find jobs by entering their skills or preferred job titles before applying directly to employers.

Source: Legit.ng