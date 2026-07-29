Sheba from BBNaija, a broadcaster and fitness enthusiast, is among the Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemates. Bringing an open heart, warm energy, and a lover-girl spirit, she entered Biggie's house ready to make genuine connections while competing for the grand prize.

Sheba speaks during a BBNaija Season 11 moment. Photo: @BBNaijaLiveGist (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Introduced during the BBNaija Season 11 premiere on 26 July 2026, Sheba is known for her remarkable voice-imitation skills and her ability to mimic animal sounds.

Season 11 premiere on 26 July 2026, Sheba is known for her remarkable voice-imitation skills and her ability to mimic animal sounds. The BBNaija contestant is a professional broadcaster from Plateau State , Nigeria .

contestant is a professional broadcaster from , . Her real name is Faith Gamde .

. Sheba joined the show because she believes the world deserves to see more of her personality and feels the time is right to step into the spotlight.

She has a son named Jada.

Profile summary

Full name Faith Gamde Famous as Sheba Gender Female Year of birth 1994 Age 32 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth Plateau State, Nigeria State of origin Abuja, Nigeria Current residence Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Children 1 Profession Broadcaster Instagram @shebagamde X @shebagamde

Biography of Sheba from BBNaija

Sheba, whose real name is Faith Gamde, was born and raised in Plateau State, Nigeria. She is 32 years old as of July 2026 and was born in1994. Sheba is a Nigerian national of African heritage. After completing high school, Sheba joined the University of Jos.

What does Sheba from BBNaija do?

Before joining Big Brother Naija Season 11, Sheba worked as a professional broadcaster and fitness enthusiast. She combines her media background with creative talents such as voice imitation and animal sound mimicry, as well as personal ventures that reflect her vibrant personality.

Top five facts about Sheba from BBNaija. Photo: @shebagamde/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Sheba's appearance on the show has earned her nationwide recognition as a reality TV personality.

What can viewers expect from Sheba on BBNaija Season 11?

The professional broadcaster quickly grabbed viewers' attention when she entered Biggie's house during the Big Brother Naija Season 11 premiere in July 2026. In her official introduction clip, Sheba confidently introduced herself with a playful line:

Hi, my name is Sheba with the voice to make you shiver. I am everything Adgo said and more.

She also shared that the gym is where she feels most at home, saying:

We're going to get to that part cuz yeah that is my happy place the gym.

Explaining what fans can expect from her time in the house, the BBNaija Season 11 star said:

I'm here for a good time and for a long time

Sheba enjoys a relaxing moment at a café. Photo: @shebagamde (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Sheba also opened up about a common misconception people have about her cheerful personality:

Something people always get wrong about me is that I'm just this cheerful bubbly happy excited I am I am Don't get me wrong But is it even realistic to be that way 24/7 Cuz sometimes when I'm just you know straight face and I get are you okay Are you I'm okay I'm just not a robot

Is Sheba from BBNaija on Instagram?

The broadcaster has an Instagram account. Her following has grown rapidly since she was introduced as one of the housemates on Big Brother Naija Season 11. As of this writing, her Instagram account has over 29 thousand followers.

Sheba is also active on other social media platforms. Her TikTok account has over 3 thousand followers, her X page has over 3 thousand followers, and her Facebook account has 14 thousand followers as of this writing.

Is Sheba from BBNaija dating?

Sheba poses beside a parked SUV outdoors. Photo: @shebagamde (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In her DStv profile, Sheba stated that she is single. However, she has shared a few personal insights into her family life and views on love. In her introductory video, Sheba opened up about being a proud mother, saying:

I am a mom I have an amazing son I'm not even playing when I say amazing

The BBNaija housemate also spoke about her approach to relationships and explained that acts of service are her love language, stating:

My love language is act of service You see those little little things that just show that a person is paying attention to you just you know when you're cold you know passing you a cardigan just being able to say "Oh you haven't taken your meds." Just able to say "Come let me take this stress from you so you can chill." And I'm sorry I'm just a lover

Sheba appears in an elegant portrait. Photo: @shebagamde (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

Who is Sheba from BBNaija? She is a professional broadcaster, fitness enthusiast, and a contestant on BBNaija Season 11. Where is Sheba from BBNaija from? She is from Plateau State, Nigeria. What is Sheba from BBNaija's age? Sheba is 32 years old as of 2026. She was born in 1994. What is Sheba's real name? Her real name is Faith Gamde. Who is Sheba Gamde dating? The reality TV personality entered the house with a single relationship status. Does Sheba from BBNaija have children? She has a son named Jada. Where does Sheba live? The BBNaija Season 11 contestant currently lives in Abuja, Nigeria. What is Sheba from BBNaija's nationality? She is a Nigerian citizen.

Sheba from BBNaija is a professional broadcaster who rose to fame after joining Big Brother Naija Season 11. Known for her powerful voice, vibrant energy, and warm-hearted personality, she quickly captured viewers' attention. Sheba hails from Plateau State, Nigeria.

Legit.ng recently published a biography of Aikou from BBNaija. The Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate drew widespread attention after revealing that he wanted to win the grand prize for his Egyptian girlfriend.

Aikou from BBNaija was born in Abuja, Nigeria. Before joining Big Brother Naija Season 11, he worked as a freelance teacher and web developer, combining his passion for technology, education, and innovation.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng