A video of late Juju and Highlife singer St Janet performing a song about death and the afterlife resurfaced online after her passing

St Janet sang about the inevitability of death and warned against treating others unfairly during the live stage performance

Nigerians flooded the comments with tributes and reflections, with fans recalling memories tied to her music

A live stage performance by the late Juju and Highlife singer Iyun Janet Ajilore, aka St Janet, has resurfaced online, drawing widespread attention.

The video began circulating on Facebook on Sunday, August 2, 2026, after the singer's passing on Saturday, August 1.

St Janet's old live stage performance as she sings about death resurfaces. Credit: stjanet

Source: Instagram

In the footage, St Janet was seen performing a song that meditates on mortality, material wealth, and the shared fate that awaits every living person.

"How many days do we want to spend on earth? If you gather numerous properties, none would be buried with you, or you wouldn't take any with you when you die. If you are alive, enjoy your life to some extent. Don't treat others unfairly. Don't be scared when people are looking for your death. We will get old. Death is the end of everyone," she sang.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a friend of St Janet had previously spoken about what the singer endured before her death.

Fans pen tributes to St Janet as her old song about death resurfaces. Credit: stjanet

Source: Facebook

Watch St Janet's live performance that sparked the outpouring of tributes:

St Janet's Words Hit Differently After Her Death

The timing of the video's resurfacing struck a nerve with fans on Facebook, many of whom found it deeply poignant that the singer had delivered such a message while still alive.

Atoyebi Amos wrote:

"That's the reason why we must get prepared, it can happen at anytime."

Sola Olorunda commented:

"Death is mandatory and wealth is not compulsory!!!"

Elizzy Debby shared:

"This woman song eh na her song I use to hear when am using my etisalat phone may her soul rest in peace."

Olusoga Victor reflected:

"Death, the only 100% reality that will ever happen to all living beings."

Ayorinde Olugbenga Ayo-Alagbe wrote:

"Give your life to Jesus and be saved before you are called from yonder. No one knows tomorrow."

McPepsi Adebowale noted:

"She has been managing with her health conditions for long time. May her soul rest in peace."

Yetunde Atinuke simply stated:

"Vanity upon vanity."

Spiritual leader Emmanuel Alogbo dies

Legit.ng also reported that the Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide announced the death of its Spiritual Father, His Most Eminence Emmanuel Alogbo, at age 93.

The church revealed he died peacefully at his Lagos residence in the early hours of July 30, 2026, surrounded by family and staff.

In a statement, the church described Alogbo as a devoted servant of God and declared seven days of prayer sessions in his honour.

Source: Legit.ng