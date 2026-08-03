Sweden's Migration Agency outlined the specific categories of foreigners who can qualify for a permanent residence permit in the country

Each category carries distinct requirements, including minimum years of residence, financial self-sufficiency, and good conduct

A permanent residence permit in Sweden has no expiry date but can be revoked under certain conditions

Sweden has outlined four distinct categories of foreigners who may be eligible to apply for a permanent residence permit, according to the Swedish Migration Agency.

A permanent residence permit in Sweden carries no expiry date and grants holders the right to live and work in the country indefinitely. However, applicants must satisfy a set of conditions tied to their current permit type before they can qualify.

Sweden Lists 4 Categories of Foreigners Eligible for Permanent Residency

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Who Qualifies for Swedish Permanent Residency?

1. Persons living with Swedish relatives

The first category covers those living with a partner, parent, or other relative in Sweden. Applicants in this group must have resided in the country with a valid residence permit for at least three years, must still be living with the person through whom their original permit was granted, and must hold a valid passport.

2. Employees

The second category applies to employees holding a work permit. To qualify for permanent residency, a worker must have held a work permit and actively worked in Sweden for at least four of the past seven years. Financial self-sufficiency is also a firm requirement.

3. Self-employed individuals

Self-employed individuals form the third category. Beyond holding a valid passport and being able to support themselves financially, applicants must demonstrate that they are actively running their business and maintaining decisive control over it. The Swedish Migration Agency will verify that taxes and fees are being paid, that accounting obligations are being met, and that all necessary business permits are current and valid.

4. Doctoral students

The fourth category is reserved for doctoral students. To be eligible, a doctoral student must have lived in Sweden on a valid residence permit for a total of four of the past seven years. Alternatively, those who have held a permit specifically for research, doctoral studies, or an EU Blue Card issued by Sweden for at least three consecutive years may also qualify.

As with the other categories, applicants must demonstrate that they intend to remain in Sweden and are financially self-sufficient. Good conduct is a stated requirement across all four groups.

When Swedish Permanent Permit Can Be Revoked

While a permanent residence permit does not expire, it is not unconditional. The Swedish Migration Agency can revoke a permit if the holder is no longer resident in Sweden or has spent an extended period abroad.

A permit may also be cancelled if it emerges that the applicant deliberately provided false information or withheld details that were relevant to the original decision to grant residency.

In most cases, the application for permanent residency is submitted alongside an application for an extension of an existing permit, meaning the process and required documents will vary depending on the type of permit the applicant currently holds.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng