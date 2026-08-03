Sweden's Migration Agency has begun applying stricter good conduct requirements to all residence permit applicants from July 13, 2026

The new rules go beyond criminal checks and cover debt payments, benefit fraud, and links to criminal or extremist networks

Applicants with stronger grounds for a permit face a higher misconduct threshold before their application can be rejected

Sweden has introduced tougher good conduct requirements for anyone applying for a residence permit in the country, with the changes taking effect on July 13, 2026.

The Swedish Migration Agency said the updated rules apply across permit categories, including those based on employment and family reunification.

Sweden introduces tougher migration rules and explains what could lead to a residence permit rejection. Photo Credit: Alexis Jumeau

Source: Getty Images

While the agency already screened applicants for criminal offences, the new framework significantly broadens what it will scrutinise.

What the new rules cover

Beyond a standard criminal check, the agency will now assess whether an applicant is law-abiding and honest in a wider sense.

This includes whether the person has unpaid debts, whether they have given accurate information when claiming social insurance, social assistance, or other benefits, and whether there is any information suggesting contact with criminal networks, terrorist organisations, or extremist groups.

According to the Swedish Migration Agency, the agency will also consider whether an applicant supports themselves honestly and whether their behaviour poses any threat to public order.

When misconduct can block or cancel permit

The agency clarified that a single, minor incident will not normally be enough to reject or revoke a permit. However, a pattern of repeated behaviour can be factored into the assessment.

The outcome of any assessment depends on how strong the applicant's grounds for a permit are. Where those grounds are particularly compelling, the misconduct would need to be more serious before it could result in a refusal. Where the grounds are weaker, even less severe behaviour could tip the balance against the applicant.

The same framework applies to people who already hold a residence permit, meaning existing permit holders could also have their status reviewed if they engage in behaviour that falls foul of the new standards.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Sweden had ended the permanent residency pathway for many migrants with its new immigration changes.

Sweden: Groups who can work without permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Sweden had published a list of 21 categories of people who can work legally in the country without a work permit.

The guidance, published on the agency's website, makes clear that it is the responsibility of each individual, and not the Migration Agency, to determine whether they fall within an exempt category.

The agency said that because it cannot make that determination in advance for any specific person, it recommends applying for a work permit in any case of doubt.

Source: Legit.ng