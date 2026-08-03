UK opened applications for the 2026 Chevening Scholarship, with entries closing on October 6

Successful applicants will receive full tuition, flights, living costs and networking support

The programme seeks emerging leaders committed to creating positive change in their communities

The United Kingdom government has opened applications for the 2026 Chevening Scholarships, inviting outstanding professionals and emerging leaders from around the world to apply for fully funded master's degree programmes at UK universities.

Applications opened on Tuesday, August 4, and will remain open until October 6, 2026, according to the UK government's Chevening programme, which is funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations.

Chevening Scholarship remained one of the UK's most sought-after fully funded study programmes.. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

How to Apply for 2026 Chevening Scholarship?

Prospective applicants are expected to complete the application process by following these steps:

Visit the official Chevening Scholarship application portal. Carefully read and confirm that you meet all eligibility requirements. Select eligible one-year master's degree courses at UK universities. Complete the online application form. Submit all required information and supporting documents before the October 6 deadline.

Applicants are advised to clearly explain their leadership experience, career goals and how they intend to use the knowledge gained to create positive change after completing their studies.

What Does the Scholarship Cover?

Successful applicants will receive a fully funded scholarship package, including:

Full tuition fees for an eligible master's programme. Monthly living allowance. Return economy airfare to and from the United Kingdom. Arrival and departure allowances. Travel grants for approved Chevening events. Access to exclusive networking opportunities. Lifelong membership of the global Chevening alumni network.

Who Can Apply for Chevening?

According to the UK government, the programme is aimed at professionals who demonstrate:

Strong leadership and influencing skills.

Excellent networking and relationship-building abilities.

Commitment to driving positive change in their communities.

Potential to contribute to sustainable development.

Compliance with the programme's academic and general eligibility requirements.

The government also encouraged applications from underrepresented groups as part of its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

What Assessors Look For

The FCDO said applications are assessed based on several key areas, including leadership potential, academic achievement, professional experience, networking ability and commitment to creating lasting impact at both local and global levels.

The scholarship seeks candidates who can apply the skills, knowledge and international connections gained in the UK to tackle challenges in their home countries and beyond.

Launched in 1983, the Chevening Scholarship is the UK government's flagship international scholarship programme. It has supported more than 60,000 professionals from over 140 countries and territories, many of whom have gone on to occupy leadership positions in government, business, academia and civil society.

Interested applicants are encouraged to begin their applications early and ensure all required documents are submitted before the October 6 closing date.

Saudi Arabia opens 2026 fully funded scholarships

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Saudi Arabian government has opened an application portal for its 2026 scholarship programme, offering fully-funded and partial study opportunities to international students, including Nigerians, across a wide range of disciplines.

According to details released by the kingdom's education authorities, applications submitted by candidates will first be reviewed by their chosen institutions.

Source: Legit.ng