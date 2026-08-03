US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran are continuing, calling this Tehran's last chance to reach an agreement

Trump set an informal deadline for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, demanding free navigation through the waterway by Tuesday

The US president also hit back at Iran for publicly denying talks are taking place, accusing its leaders of lying

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that talks with Iran are still ongoing, warning that this represents Tehran's "last chance to sign a good document."

Trump had earlier suggested that a deal with Iran was close and that formal negotiations would begin on Monday.

Trump warns Iran talks continue as he sets Hormuz deadline and demands denuclearisation. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

His tone hardened shortly after, as he expressed frustration over what he described as Iranian leaders publicly denying the existence of talks that he insists are very much under way.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused Iranian officials of being dishonest with their own public, saying that every time he confirms the two sides are in negotiations, Tehran turns around and denies it.

Trump Sets Informal Hormuz Deadline

The US president outlined two main objectives for the negotiations. The first is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to free passage, which he said should happen by Tuesday. The second, which he acknowledged would take considerably longer, is what he described as the denuclearisation of Iran.

On the question of whether Iran could impose transit fees on ships passing through the strait, Trump was unequivocal. "It has to be [free], I am not going to let them charge. If anybody is going to charge, we will charge, we are the ones … with a total control," he said. "We have a thing called a blockade … No, no, there is not going to be charging. We are not talking about charging at all. There won't be charging."

Trump's remarks suggested he views US naval presence in the region as giving Washington effective control over the waterway, and that any attempt by Iran to levy fees on vessels would be blocked.

The comments come as tensions between Washington and Tehran remain high, with the outcome of any potential agreement still far from certain.

Source: Legit.ng