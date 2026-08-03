Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi swore in six new aides at the Government House in Dutse on Monday

The governor said the appointees were selected based on capacity and grassroots connection to strengthen governance

Technical Adviser on Higher Education Muftahu Majia spoke on behalf of the new aides, pledging commitment to service delivery

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi has sworn in six new government aides, charging them to honour their oaths of office and work together to drive development across the state.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Abdulkadir Fanini, conducted the ceremony in the presence of members of the State Executive Council and hundreds of family members and well-wishers.

Governor Umar Namadi charges new appointees to uplift Jigawa State. Photo credit: Umar Namadi

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As reported by The Punch, the swearing-in ceremony took place on Monday, August 3, 2026, at the Council Chamber of the Jigawa State Government House in Dutse, the state capital.

The appointees each signed oath of office forms before the governor after the ceremony.

Namadi said the exercise was designed to reinforce the machinery of government.

"This exercise is to strengthen the machineries of government towards a better Jigawa."

He added that those chosen had been picked on merit and for their ties to the grassroots: "The appointees are of the grassroots and have been appointed on merit."

Jigawa governor's charge to new aides

The governor reminded the new officials of the weight of public service, saying their oath should serve as a constant guide.

"I call on you to always remember your oath of office as it will surely guide you in the discharge of your duties."

He also stressed the value of collaboration across government offices, urging them to "work in teams for better results that will positively impact the lives of our people."

Those sworn in include Muftahu Majia as Technical Adviser on Higher Education, Salma Wakili as Special Adviser on Entrepreneurship, Adamu Garkuwa as Special Adviser on Hajj Affairs, and Mubarak Aliyu as Special Adviser on Intergovernmental Affairs. Musbahu Kaugama was named Special Adviser on Special Investment, while Bala Sule was appointed Special Adviser on Non-Governmental Organisations.

Appointees pledge loyalty and fresh ideas

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Majia thanked the governor for the confidence placed in the new team.

"We thank His Excellency for the confidence reposed in us. We will not betray this trust. We are committed to teamwork, dedication and service delivery in line with the vision of a better Jigawa."

Majia also indicated that the appointees intended to bring new perspectives to their roles, adding that "we will use our positions to support policies that will promote education, investment and community development across the state."

"A better Jigawa": Six new aides sworn in to boost public service. Photo credit: Jigawa Radio

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Nigerian governor appoints 9 new advisors

Recall that Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State dropped eight Special Advisers just two days after sacking six commissioners.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor simultaneously named nine new Special Advisers with portfolios spread across the state's 13 local government areas.

The Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government, Shuaibu Magaji Labaran, issued the official statement.

Nigerian governor appoints 4 new aides

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum approved the appointment of four Special Advisers and one Senior Technical Assistant.

The new political appointments were made under Section 196(1) of Nigeria's 1999 Constitution to strengthen governance in Borno State.

Governor Zulum urged the five new appointees to use their expertise to rebuild communities and consolidate peace across the state.

Source: Legit.ng