Who Can Apply for Canada's Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)

Canada requires travellers to hold either a visitor visa or an electronic travel authorisation (eTA), but never both at the same time

The type of document needed depends on the traveller's citizenship and whether they are arriving by air, land, or sea

Canadian permanent residents face separate rules and must carry specific documents regardless of how long ago they lived in Canada

Canada's federal government has clarified that travellers entering the country must hold one of two documents: a visitor visa or an electronic travel authorisation (eTA), depending on their nationality and mode of travel.

The guidance, published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), outlines the conditions under which each document applies and makes clear that travellers are never required to hold both.

Canada explains who can apply for an ETA Photo Credit: CitImmCanada

Source: Twitter

Who needs an eTA

Citizens of eTA-required countries who arrive in Canada by air must carry a valid eTA alongside a valid passport. Those arriving by land or sea, including by car, bus, train, or cruise ship, generally do not need an eTA and a passport alone suffices.

One exception applies to sea travel from Saint Pierre-et-Miquelon: travellers arriving by boat from that territory, excluding cruise ships, are still required to hold an eTA.

Citizens of select visa-required countries may also qualify to apply for an eTA rather than a visitor visa, but only when arriving by air. Anyone from those countries who enters Canada by road or water must still obtain a visitor visa instead.

Rules for Canadian citizens and permanent residents

Dual Canadian citizens who also hold another nationality must enter Canada using a valid Canadian passport. Those who hold both Canadian and American citizenship may use either a Canadian or a United States passport.

Canadian permanent residents are exempt from both the eTA and visitor visa requirements, but they must travel with a valid permanent resident card or a permanent resident travel document.

IRCC also flagged an important point for former residents: permanent resident status does not expire. Someone who lived in Canada years ago may still hold PR status and should confirm their situation before travelling to avoid delays at the border.

Visa-required travellers

Travellers who fall under the visa-required category, including holders of an alien's passport and stateless individuals, do not qualify for an eTA and must enter Canada using a visitor visa regardless of how they are travelling.

All you need to know about Canada's ETA Photo Credit: @CitImmCanada

Source: Twitter

Canadian visa: How to avoid being scammed when applying

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Canadian government has warned the public that no individual or organisation can guarantee approval of a Canadian visa or Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA), and that anyone making such a claim is running a scam.

The government said scammers are approaching people through multiple channels, including emails, phone calls, and text messages, all promising to secure immigration documents that they have no authority to deliver.

According to Canada's official guidance, fraudsters typically pose as immigration agents or consultants with special connections that allow them to fast-track or guarantee a visa outcome. This is false. The Canadian government makes clear that visa and eTA decisions rest entirely with its immigration authorities, and no third party can influence or guarantee those decisions.

Source: Legit.ng