Veteran galala musician Daddy Showkey opened up about the difficult period that followed the collapse of his music group, Pretty Busy Boys

Showkey disclosed that he had considered enlisting in the Nigerian Army before eventually making his way back to Lagos

The singer reflected on the unexpected turning point that shaped his path to becoming a pioneering solo artist

Legendary galala musician Daddy Showkey has shared a candid account of the uncertainty he faced after the breakup of the music group Pretty Busy Boys, revealing that the difficult period led him back to life in the garage.

The veteran singer made the revelations during an appearance on a Channels Television programme, where he reflected on the highs and lows of his journey before cementing his place in Nigerian music history.

Daddy Showkey shares difficult period that followed the collapse of his music group, Pretty Busy Boys. Photos: Daddy Showkey.

Source: Instagram

Showkey admitted that when the group disbanded and members went their separate ways, he had no clear direction.

His first instinct was to enlist in the Nigerian Army, but he quickly abandoned that plan.

"After the Pretty Busy Boys, everybody went solo. Me, I was thinking, what will I do? I went back to the garage. First of all, I wanted to join the army… but the training was too much for me," he said.

From the Garage to the Spotlight

With the military option off the table, Showkey returned to Lagos and fell back into the familiar rhythms of garage life. It was there, in what many would consider an unlikely setting, that everything changed.

"I came back to Lagos and went back to the garage. It was in the garage that I discovered that I have the potential to be a singer," he said.

Showkey's Message on Success and Hard Work

Beyond the personal anecdotes, Showkey used the platform to challenge the notion that success is pre-determined or limited to a select few. He encouraged people to stay committed to their aspirations regardless of their circumstances.

"God does not choose who will succeed. You cannot say God has chosen only one person to succeed. God wants to bless everybody," he said.

Watch a YouTube video of Daddy Showkey's interview here:

Showkey discloses that he had considered enlisting in the Nigerian Army before eventually returning to Lagos. Photo: Daddy Showkey.

Source: Instagram

2Baba recalls experience with Daddy Showkey

Legit.ng recalls reporting that 2Baba recounted how Daddy Showkey came through for him and his former Platanshun Boiz colleague Blackface in the late 90s.

2Baba disclosed that Daddy Showkey stopped show organisers from treating him and Blackface unfairly.

"1998/1999 I think Ife or Ibadan, it was just me and Black then. I can't recollect the exact event Daddy Showkey stood up for us," 2Baba wrote.

Source: Legit.ng