Harrison Hans Luna is an Australian reality TV personality who gained recognition as a contestant on Love Island USA, appearing in Season 5 and Season 6, though he was eliminated early in both seasons. Outside the show, he works in diamond trading and has also done modelling and fitness content creation.

Harrison Luna at Chelsea Studios on 14 August 2024 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Harrison is from Adelaide, South Australia .

. Luna appeared on Love Island USA Season 5 and Season 6 , though his time on the show was short-lived in both seasons.

, though his time on the show was short-lived in both seasons. Hans previously worked as a waiter and a chauffeur.

Harrison is passionate about health, fitness, and travel, sharing much of his lifestyle on Instagram and TikTok.

Profile summary

Full name Harrison Hans Luna Gender Male Date of birth 15 January 1997 Age 29 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Adelaide, South Australia Current residence Adelaide, South Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'4'' Height in centimetres 193 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Diamond dealer, reality TV personality, fitness content creator Social media Instagram

Harrison Luna: Inside his upbringing and hometown roots

The reality TV personality was born on 15 January 1997 in Adelaide, Australia, where he grew up. He is 29 years old as of 2026, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn. While he has not disclosed the identities of his family members and details about his background, Harrison has shared broad details about his upbringing in Adelaide, Australia.

On his personal Cameo profile, he briefly described his hometown roots by saying:

I was born and raised in a quiet city in Australia, but I've been exploring the loud destinations of the world ever since I grew up

Fast five facts about Harrison Luna. Photo: @harrisonluna on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Harrison Luna’s career journey: From diamond dealer to reality TV star

Harrison gained widespread recognition through his appearances on the Love Island USA franchise. He joined the cast of Love Island Season 5 in 2023 as a bombshell. He initially coupled up with Destiny Davis and later with Emily Chavez before being dumped from the island.

Harrison later joined Love Island USA Season 6 as a returning bombshell in 2024. He coupled up with Sierra but was eliminated after three days.

Before becoming a reality TV star, Harrison built a career in the jewellery business. He ran a gold and diamond exchange in Adelaide, Australia, trading luxury watches and high-end jewellery. He also worked in various hospitality and odd jobs, including as a waiter and a chauffeur.

Harrison Luna on Love Island USA - Season 6. Photo: Ben Symons

Source: Getty Images

Harrison Luna explained how his family influenced his pre-fame jewellery career during a feature with Caroline Malouf Photography. He stated:

I used to run a gold and diamond exchange in Adelaide, Australia. We'd trade in a wide variety of precious goods, diamond jewellery and luxury watches, to name a few. My family has always been interested in jewellery, so when I fell into the industry, I immediately fell in love.

Today, Harrison has transitioned further into acting. According to his IMDb profile, he has been cast in projects such as Love, Naturally, The Devil's Mouth and Up in the Hills. He recently wrapped filming for a vertical mini-series called The Freaky Exchange on Vigloo. Speaking about his rising acting career, he told Caroline Malouf Photography:

I’m heavily pursuing acting again and loving it; it’s been really nice to rediscover the passion I have for being on set. Now I’m just working on the craft, going to acting class every day, trying to get myself to Hollywood. I love exploring/learning new things and enjoy most sports, but basketball has always been a standout in my life.

Harrison Luna at Melbourne's Most Influential People Cocktail Party on 14 March 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Sam Tabone

Source: Getty Images

Leveraging his reality TV fame, Luna works as a model and fitness and fashion influencer, sharing his fitness journey and travels on his Instagram account. He is regularly featured in high-profile modelling shoots, including a “Man of the Year” feature, and has also appeared in music videos, such as Tara Falleti’s Going Under.

Who is Harrison Luna dating now?

Harrison Luna is not in an official relationship. He has been romantically linked to Belle from Love Island All Stars, but they have not confirmed a relationship yet. Previously, the fitness content creator dated Love Island USA co-star Emily Chavez.

While the pair tried to make a long-distance relationship work after being dumped from the villa during season 5, they officially went their separate ways.

Harrison Luna in Los Angeles County, California, United States. Photo: @harrisonluna on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Harrison Luna from Love Island USA? Harrison Luna is an Australian gold dealer, model, actor and fitness and fashion content creator who appeared as a bombshell contestant on Love Island USA. How old is Harrison Luna? Harrison Luna is 29 years old. He was born on 15 January 1997. Where is Harrison Luna from? The reality TV personality was born in Adelaide, Australia. What happened to Harrison in Love Island USA? He was dumped from the villa by public and islander votes during both Season 5 and Season 6. What is Harrison's age on Love Island USA? During his appearance on Season 5 in 2023, Harrison was 26 years old. When he returned for Season 6 in 2024, he was 27 years old. Who does Harrison couple up with in Love Island season 6? Harrison coupled up with Sierra Yates during his brief stint in Season 6. Are Harrison and Sierra still together? Harrison and Sierra split up shortly after leaving the Season 6 villa. Is Harrison still with Emily? Harrison and Emily broke up shortly after dating post-Season 5 due to long distance.

Harrison Luna is an Australian diamond dealer turned reality TV star who found fame on Love Island USA. Today, he has transitioned full-time into the film industry, pursuing a career in acting, modelling, and fitness influencer work. He has appeared in projects like Love, Naturally, Up in the Hills, and the 2026 thriller The Devil's Mouth.

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