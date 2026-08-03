The UK government requires all non-British and non-Irish nationals to prove their right to rent before securing any residential property in England

Foreigners living in the UK can fulfil the requirement using either a share code obtained online or their original immigration documents

The rule applies strictly to England, meaning renters in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland are not subject to the same checks

The UK government has set out a clear requirement that every foreigner must meet before renting a home in England, and the rule applies regardless of where in the world a prospective tenant comes from.

According to the official UK government guidance, anyone who is not a British or Irish citizen must prove their right to rent to a landlord before a tenancy can begin.

UK sends memo to foreigners planning to rent a house. Photo credit: @JackTaylor, Tim Grist Photography/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The requirement forms part of a formal checking process that landlords in England are obligated to carry out.

Who Must Prove Their Right to Rent

British and Irish citizens are not required to go through the same process as foreign nationals.

They can simply show a landlord a valid or expired British or Irish passport, a passport card, or a certificate of registration or naturalisation.

An online identity service provider may also be accepted, subject to whether the landlord offers that option.

For everyone else, the process is different. Non-British and non-Irish nationals are required to demonstrate their immigration status using one of two accepted methods: obtaining a share code through the UK Visas and Immigration online portal, or presenting original immigration documents in person.

Crucially, the guidance makes clear that a landlord cannot reject an application solely because a tenant chooses to use immigration documents rather than a share code.

What Happens if You Cannot Prove It

For those who are unable to provide the necessary proof, landlords have the option of requesting a check directly through the Home Office to confirm whether a prospective tenant has the right to rent in England.

Commonwealth citizens who find themselves unable to demonstrate their status may also be eligible for support through the Windrush Scheme, which can help them obtain the relevant documentation.

It is worth noting that the right to rent requirement does not extend beyond England. Renters in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland are not subject to these checks under current rules.

Lady buys house in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady displayed the 2nd house she bought in the UK three years after she relocated overseas.

Many reacted as she mentioned her job and how she bought the house with cash and not by mortgage.

Source: Legit.ng