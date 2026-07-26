A private letter from FIFA President Gianni Infantino to Argentina following the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final was leaked online

Infantino credited Argentina's performance as a key factor in making the 2026 World Cup an exceptional and globally captivating edition

The letter specifically named coach Lionel Scaloni, the players, and the medical and coaching staff among those deserving congratulations

A private letter reportedly sent by FIFA president Gianni Infantino to the Argentina Football Association after the 2026 FIFA World Cup final has leaked online, sparking fresh debate among football fans.

The correspondence surfaced just days after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time in New York, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal to deny the defending champions a second successive World Cup title.

The final was also overshadowed by heated scenes after the final whistle, as players from both teams became involved in a mass confrontation.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino sends a private letter congratulating Lionel Messi and the Argentine team after the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Infantino praises Argentina's World Cup campaign

Despite Argentina's defeat in the final, Infantino praised Lionel Scaloni's side for their contribution to what he described as one of the greatest World Cups in history.

According to Daily Mail, the FIFA president highlighted the tournament's memorable matches, emerging stars, established superstars and packed stadiums, while insisting Argentina played a major role in making the competition a global success. He wrote:

"The magnificent performance of the Albiceleste also contributed decisively to making this edition an exceptional event that captivated millions of football enthusiasts around the world."

Infantino also congratulated the Argentina Football Association on the team's achievements. He added:

"I would like to reiterate my most sincere congratulations for this important new result for Argentine football."

Special message to Scaloni and players

The FIFA president extended his appreciation beyond the players, recognising the efforts of head coach Lionel Scaloni, his backroom staff and Argentina's supporters. He wrote:

"Please send my sincere congratulations to all who have contributed to this magnificent result: to the players, to coach Lionel Scaloni, as well as to the coaching and medical staff and, of course, to the many fans who have accompanied and encouraged the team throughout the competition."

Infantino reportedly described Argentina's success as the result of "constant work" and "professionalism", although that section of the letter was only partially revealed in the leaked extract.

Lionel Scaloni, head coach of Argentina, reacts after receiving the medal following the FIFA World Cup 2026 final match between Spain and Argentina. Photo by: Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the publication of the letter has generated widespread discussion because it comes after criticism of Argentina's conduct during the tournament, per GOAL.

Several incidents involving the South American side attracted attention throughout the competition, while tensions boiled over after the final defeat to Spain.

The world governing body has not commented publicly on the authenticity of the leaked letter.

Thousands welcome Argentina squad home

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about the emotional welcome received by the Argentine national football squad in Buenos Aires following their narrow 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Despite the absence of captain Messi, fans gathered to celebrate the team's journey, showcasing their undying support and affection for the iconic player who brought them joy for years.

Source: Legit.ng