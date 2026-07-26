Spain coach Luis de la Fuente made a bold claim about Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi after Spain's World Cup triumph

De la Fuente ranked Zubimendi behind only one player in the world, sparking debate among football fans

The Spain boss spoke publicly about Zubimendi's qualities while acknowledging his comments could prove controversial

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has described Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi as the second-best defensive midfielder in world football following La Roja's triumph at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Spain boss made the bold claim while reflecting on his side's successful tournament, insisting only Manchester City captain Rodri ranks above the Arsenal star in the holding midfield role.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente says Arsenal star Martin Zubimendi is the second-best midfielder in the world. Photo by: Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto.

Source: Getty Images

De la Fuente ranks Zubimendi among the world's best

According to Metro, De la Fuente said Zubimendi's performances for Spain and Arsenal have elevated him into football's elite.

While acknowledging Rodri as the benchmark in the position, the Spain coach had no hesitation in placing Zubimendi directly behind the Ballon d'Or winner. He said:

"With all due respect, and I don't mean to offend anyone, I said that doubting Rodri was an insult to football intelligence.

"He's the best player in the world in his position, knowing that we have Martin Zubimendi behind him, who is also another great player, surely the second best in the world."

The remarks underline the high regard De la Fuente has for the 26-year-old, who recently completed his move to Arsenal after establishing himself as one of Spain's most consistent midfielders.

Zubimendi shines for club and country

Zubimendi was one of Spain's standout performers throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup, playing a key role in midfield as La Roja lifted the trophy after defeating Argentina in the final.

Known for his composure on the ball, positional awareness and ability to dictate play from deep, the former Real Sociedad star has quickly become one of Europe's most sought-after midfielders.

His performances for both club and country have earned widespread praise, with many viewing him as the natural successor to Rodri in Spain's midfield, per Tribuna.

Meanwhile, Spain's World Cup triumph capped another successful tournament under De la Fuente, who has now guided the national team to major international honours.

The coach's public endorsement of Zubimendi reflects the midfielder's growing influence within the squad and suggests he will remain a cornerstone of Spain's future plans.

Spain unique record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Spain have broken Italy's long-standing international unbeaten record after going the entire 2026 FIFA World Cup without a single defeat, extending their run to 38 consecutive games without a loss.

Italy had previously held the record at 37 unbeaten matches, a streak that had stood as one of the most celebrated benchmarks in international football.

Source: Legit.ng