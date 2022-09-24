Natasha Culzac’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Who is Natasha Culzac? She is a rising actress and journalist from the United Kingdom. She recently gained popularity after appearing in the television series Halo as Riz-028. She is also known for her roles in various TV series and movies, including The Witcher (2019), Men in Black: International (2019) and Cursed (2020).

Natasha Culzac made her professional acting debut in 2017 in the TV series Denai Moore: Trickle. Since then, she has been featured in numerous TV series and short movies such as London Kills, Secret Heart, and A Christmas Carol.

Profile summary

Full name Natasha Culzac Gender Female Date of birth 29 August 1986 Age 36 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Hastings, East Sussex, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Religion Christianity Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Red Eye colour Brown Father Culzac Mother June Siblings 2 Relationship Single Education City University, London Profession Journalist, actress Instagram @natasha_culzac

Natasha Culzac’s biography

The up-and-coming actress was born and raised in Hastings, East Sussex, United Kingdom and currently resides in London, England, UK. She is a British national of English-African heritage. Her parents are June and Culzac. Her father is from the Caribbean nation of St Vincent & the Grenadines, while her mother is from East London. Natasha grew up alongside two siblings, a brother and a sister. Her brother’s name is Alex Culzac.

She attended the City University of London, where she graduated with a degree in Journalism.

What is Natasha Culzac's age?

The British actress is 36 years old as of 2022. She was born on 29 August 1986. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Natasha Culzac's movies and TV shows

Natasha made her acting debut in 2017 in the movie Denai Moore: Trickle. However, she rose to stardom in 2019 after appearing in the TV series Witcher as Toruviel.

Her breakthrough came when she was featured in the television series Halo, portraying the character of Riz-028. Here is a list of her movies and TV shows according to her IMDb profile:

TV shows

The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies (post-production) as Kelly Cline

(post-production) as Kelly Cline London Kills (2022) as Melanie Palmer

(2022) as Melanie Palmer Halo (2022) as Riz-028

(2022) as Riz-028 Cursed (2020) as Isma

(2020) as Isma The Witcher (2019) as Toruviel

(2019) as Toruviel A Christmas Carol (2019) as Future Belinda

Movies

Secret Heart (2020) as Laura Goodspeid

(2020) as Laura Goodspeid The Strangers (2019) as Uriel

(2019) as Uriel Men in Black: International (2019) as Nightclub Waitress

(2019) as Nightclub Waitress Dreams (2018) as Rita

(2018) as Rita Sam (2017) as Young Woman

(2017) as Young Woman Good Grief (2017) as Gem

(2017) as Gem Killer Str*ppers (2017) as Ruby the Gold Digger

(2017) as Ruby the Gold Digger Denai Moore: Trickle (2017)

How tall is Natasha Culzac?

The British actress stands at 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 137 pounds (62 kilograms).

Natasha Culzac is a rising actress and journalist from the United Kingdom. She is best known for her role in the TV series Halo as Riz-028. She has also been featured in numerous films and TV shows, such as Secret Heart and The Witcher.

