Investigation documents reportedly revealed how suspected coup plotters assigned targets, used coded language and prepared plans to seize strategic government and military facilities before launching the operation

Records presented by investigators allegedly showed that the Presidential Villa, airports, military formations and broadcast facilities were among the key locations earmarked during the planning stage

The documents also outlined an alleged transition plan that included proposed appointments and a new leadership structure, although the allegations remain before the courts

Fresh details have emerged from confidential investigation records relating to the alleged plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu's administration, revealing how suspected conspirators allegedly assigned strategic targets, adopted coded language and prepared a transition plan for a new government.

The documents, which reportedly run into more than 7,400 pages, contain statements made by suspects, financial records, internal notes, documentary exhibits and transcripts of alleged conversations gathered during the investigation.

The failed coup plotters reportedly planned to assassinate President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and others Photo Credit: @DHQNigeria, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

They paint a detailed picture of how the alleged operation was planned before authorities moved in to disrupt it, Premium Times reports exclusively.

How was the alleged coup planned?

According to the records, investigators concluded that the alleged conspirators intended to seize key military formations, secure broadcast facilities, mobilise troops and detain senior military commanders before announcing a new administration.

Previous reports identified the alleged organisers as Nigerian Army Colonel Mohammed Ma'aji, retired Colonel M.M. Adamu, Lieutenant Colonel Shamsuddeen Bappah and Major Abdulkarim Ibrahim. Military authorities have said the retired officer remains at large.

Statements obtained from several suspects indicated that those involved allegedly relied on coded expressions during meetings to conceal the nature of their discussions.

Members reportedly referred to themselves as "farmers", while the operation itself was allegedly described as "farming". Other coded expressions included "fertilisers" for logistics, "harvest" for the execution date, "digital farming" for the operation and "technical partners" for clerics approached for prayers. Investigators also said the terms "D-Day" and "H-hour" referred to the planned date and exact time of the operation.

One suspect, Major Abdulkarim Ibrahim, told investigators that planners proposed launching the operation between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., believing that period matched the pattern of previous military takeovers.

He also claimed three dates featured repeatedly during discussions: 27 September 2025, 1 October 2025 and 4 October 2025. However, investigators said no final date was fixed because preparations had not been completed and the availability of personnel and equipment remained uncertain.

"Col Ma’aji mentioned that the availability of troops and equipment would determine which of the dates would be D-Day," he stated.

Failed military coup in Nigeria on October 1, 2025 Photo Credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Which locations were allegedly targeted?

Investigation records indicate that participants were allegedly assigned responsibility for specific locations across the country.

According to the documents, one suspect was tasked with leading operations at the Presidential Villa after reconnaissance was allegedly carried out with assistance from insiders, including a police officer.

Evidence already presented before the Federal High Court also suggested that planners considered cutting electricity to the Presidential Villa before the operation commenced. However, one of the accused, Julius Berger employee Zekeri Umoru, reportedly warned that doing so would immediately attract attention and expose workers stationed at the complex.

Court proceedings also heard allegations that the group intended to recruit between 18 and 19 individuals, including soldiers, State Security Service personnel and staff working inside the Presidential Villa.

Other assignments allegedly included taking control of the Armed Forces Headquarters, military formations in Abuja, Niger State and Lagos, as well as the residences of senior military commanders.

Investigators further alleged that one officer was expected to seize Radio House in Abuja and deliver the nationwide broadcast announcing the takeover.

Airports also featured prominently in the alleged operational plan.

Investigators said the suspects believed flights would need to be halted during the operation. One statement alleged that a Nigerian Air Force officer was expected to deploy a gun truck onto the Abuja airport runway, while another suspect claimed he had been directed to study security arrangements at Lagos airport before disrupting flight operations.

"I knew the airport’s security arrangements due to my role in traffic control during visits of VIPs," Felix reportedly told investigators.

What did investigators uncover about logistics?

Statements contained in the investigation files suggest the alleged conspirators planned to source troops, weapons and vehicles from several military formations across the country.

Investigators said some suspects claimed they had assurances that personnel, ammunition and military equipment would be available once an execution date had been agreed.

One suspect also reportedly claimed he had access to troops and operational vehicles under his command, while others allegedly discussed deploying multiple gun trucks during the operation.

The documents also contain differing accounts regarding the treatment of senior military officers if the alleged plot had succeeded.

Major Ibrahim told investigators that he advised against bloodshed and said the intended plan was to arrest service chiefs rather than kill them. However, another suspect claimed discussions included the possibility of arresting or killing a former Chief of Defence Staff to prevent resistance. That account has not been tested in court.

What was the alleged transition plan?

According to investigators, the documents also outline plans for governing the country if the operation had succeeded.

Major Ibrahim claimed Colonel Ma'aji intended to assume office as Head of Government and move into the Presidential Villa after it had been secured.

He also alleged that a new set of service chiefs would have been announced during an inaugural address, while participants were reportedly asked what positions they wished to occupy in the proposed administration.

The allegations remain the subject of ongoing criminal proceedings before both a General Court Martial and the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Several defendants have challenged the admissibility of their recorded statements and video evidence, arguing that investigators failed to comply with legal safeguards during the collection process. Prosecutors have rejected those claims and insisted the investigation followed due process. The court has yet to rule on the objections.

Tinubu restructures security architecture

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu sacked all the service chiefs and announced their replacement with immediate effect.

The presidency announced the development in a statement, adding that it was part of Tinubu's effort to strengthen the national security architecture.

This came amid the rumour that some military officers are planning to oust Tinubu through a coup.

Source: Legit.ng