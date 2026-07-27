The UK government has issued a crucial checklist for foreigners preparing to study at a licensed UK university/institution

The British authorities highlighted six vital documents and requirements that must be ready before launching an online application

Prospective students have been warned that applying too close to their course start date could lead to delays that may affect their resumption

As the peak season for autumn academic admissions intensifies, the United Kingdom government has reached out to international students with a vital guide to ensure a smooth visa application process.

Through its official UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) communication channels, the British government outlined a checklist of six crucial requirements that must be met before submitting a student visa application.

The UK government lists things you need before applying for a UK student visa. Photo credit: Andy Burnham

Source: UGC

The reminder is particularly timely for thousands of international students who have recently received their final academic transcripts or exam results and are preparing to migrate (Japa) to the UK for their studies.

6 things needed for UK student visa

According to the official UKVI guidelines, applicants must gather the following documents and credentials to prevent their applications from being rejected or delayed:

1. A valid passport

Applicants must hold an ordinary international passport that is in good physical condition and valid for the entire duration of their proposed stay in the UK.

2. Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS)

This is a unique reference number issued by a licensed UK university once an applicant has accepted an unconditional offer. The CAS contains details about the course, tuition fees, and academic qualifications, and it is a mandatory prerequisite for the visa application.

3. Evidence of Funds (Proof of Financial Capability)

Applicants must prove they have enough money in an approved bank account to cover any outstanding tuition fees and monthly living costs.

4. Proof of English language ability

Depending on the university's requirements, applicants may need to present a certificate from a Secure English Language Test (SELT) or other approved alternative proficiency credentials certified by their sponsor institution.

5. Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) certificate

This clearance certificate is required only for students who intend to study or research sensitive subjects—predominantly at the postgraduate level in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields[5].

6. Tuberculosis (TB) test certificate

A clear TB test certificate is compulsory for applicants applying from designated countries. The test must be carried out at a clinic approved by the UK Home Office.

Please note:

Alongside the checklist, the UK government warned international students against rushing their applications at the very last minute.

African countries exempted from UK student visa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom (UK) government released its updated guide on the financial evidence required for student visa applicants.

Under the "differential evidence requirement", citizens of 3 selected African countries do not need to submit proof of funds at the point of application.

Source: Legit.ng