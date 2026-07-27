Pastor David Ibiyeomie, founder of Salvation Ministries, fired back at the Senate bill banning preaching in commercial buses

Ibiyeomie argued that Christians deserve the same religious freedoms as Muslims, pointing to the use of loudspeakers in public spaces

The cleric warned that some Christians would rather leave Nigeria than accept what he described as the humiliation of their faith

Salvation Ministries founder Pastor David Ibiyeomie has come out swinging against a recently passed Senate bill that would impose a ₦50,000 fine on anyone who preaches to passengers inside commercial buses, calling the legislation "stupid" and a direct attack on Christian freedom.

The bill in question is the redrafted Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2026, passed by the Senate and currently awaiting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's assent.

Beyond penalising preaching in transit, the bill also targets hawking and trading inside commercial vehicles.

David Ibiyeomie reacts to the proposed FRSC amendment bill introducing penalties for preaching in commercial buses. Photo: david_ibiyeomie

Source: Instagram

Pastor David Ibiyeomie calls out unequal treatment

Speaking during a church service, Pastor David Ibiyeomie drew a pointed comparison between the treatment of Christians and Muslims in Nigeria's public space.

He questioned why no authority had moved against Muslims using loudspeakers on public streets, yet legislators were now restricting Christians from preaching in buses.

"As you allow Muslims, also allow Christians," he said. "Are you aware that there's a decision of preaching buses? Are you aware? That is a stupid law. It's a stupid law."

The pastor made it clear that he would not stay silent on the matter, delivering one of his most direct statements:

"I will not be alive to see Christ being humiliated. Nigeria has gotten so stupid."

The cleric urged Christians to resist the legislation, warning of serious consequences if the bill was signed into law.

"If they do it, quote me, some of us will leave," he said, adding that he would never remain passive as a preacher while the gospel was being suppressed.

David Ibiyeomie urges equal religious freedom as he opposes the proposed ban on preaching in commercial buses. Photo: david_ibiyeomie

Source: Instagram

Ibiyeomie takes aim at silent church leaders

Pastor David Ibiyeomie also turned his attention to what he described as widespread silence among Nigerian Christian leaders, alleging that many had accepted money from politicians and therefore could no longer speak freely.

"Most of them can't talk because they've taken money from the leaders," he said, before insisting that he himself had never received a single naira from the presidency.

The pastor went further, drawing a comparison between the current administration and former President Goodluck Jonathan's tenure, suggesting that religious and civic voices that were once vocal had gone quiet under the present government.

He also touched on broader grievances including hunger, xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, and what he alleged were slow moves to redefine Nigeria's identity along religious lines.

"They want to turn Nigeria to Islamic nations," he said. "It can never be."

Ibiyeomie closed his remarks with a direct instruction to those recording and sharing the sermon:

"Don't edit my statement."

Watch Pastor David Ibiyeomie speak on the Senate's bill banning preaching on commercial buses below:

David Ibiyeomie defends pastors on insecurity criticism

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor David Ibiyeomie responded to claims that religious leaders have been silent on Nigeria’s worsening insecurity.

He argued that many critics were quiet when pastors spoke out during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, questioning why they now accuse church leaders of inaction.

Ibiyeomie maintained that pastors have consistently raised their voices on national issues and insisted they have not been silent.

Source: Legit.ng