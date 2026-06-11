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From secret ceremony to friends staging an intervention — Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s timeline
Celebrity biographies

From secret ceremony to friends staging an intervention — Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s timeline

by  Muhunya Muhonji reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
7 min read

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's relationship gained attention after his 2022 divorce from Kim Kardashian. Reports of a secret marriage, frequent international travels, and public appearances kept them in the spotlight. Despite rumours of a breakup, they continue to appear together and have not commented publicly on the speculation.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend a fashion event
Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Arnold Jerocki (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Kanye West and Bianca Censori first connected through Yeezy, where Bianca worked as an architectural designer before their relationship became romantic.
  • The couple reportedly married in a private ceremony in December 2022, shortly after Kanye finalised his divorce from Kim Kardashian.
  • Kanye West and Bianca Censori have continued to appear together publicly and have not confirmed a separation.

Profile summary

Full name

Kanye Omari West

Bianca Censori

Gender

Male

Female

Date of birth

8 June 1977

5 January 1995

Age

49 years old (as of 2026)

31 years old (as of 2026)

Zodiac sign

Gemini

Capricorn

Place of birth

Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Current residence

United States

United States

Nationality

American

Australian

Ethnicity

African-American

White

Religion

Christianity

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Straight

Height in feet

5'8"

5'4"

Height in centimetres

173

163

Weight in pounds

175

125

Weight in kilograms

79

57

Hair colour

Black

Brown

Eye colour

Dark brown

Brown

Mother

Donda West

-

Father

Ray West

-

Relationship status

Married

Married

Partner

Bianca Censori

Kanye West

Children

4

-

School

Polaris High School

Carey Baptist Grammar School

College

American Academy of Art, Chicago State University

University of Melbourne

Profession

Rapper, producer, fashion designer, entrepreneur

Architectural designer, former Yeezy employee

Instagram

@ye

@biancacensori

Facebook

@kanyewest

-

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Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s relationship timeline

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's relationship has been filled with surprising developments since they were first linked in 2022. Here is a detailed timeline of the major milestones in their relationship.

November 2020: Bianca Censori joins Yeezy

Kanye West and Bianca Censori arrive at an award ceremony
Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Bianca Censori began working for Kanye West’s Yeezy fashion brand as an architectural designer in November 2020. At the time, Kanye was still married to Kim Kardashian, although their marriage was approaching its final stages.

While neither Kanye nor Bianca has publicly revealed when their relationship became romantic, their professional connection began through Yeezy.

February 2021: Kim Kardashian files for divorce

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after nearly seven years of marriage. During the following months, Kanye was linked to several high-profile women, including Julia Fox.

Bianca remained out of the public spotlight, continuing her work with Yeezy while Kanye navigated his divorce and public relationships.

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November 2022: Kanye’s divorce is finalised and he moves on with Bianca

Kanye West and Bianca Censori walk together
Kanye West and Bianca Censori arrive at an event. Photo: @lindacosgroveshow on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Kanye and Kim officially settled their divorce in November 2022. Just weeks later, reports would emerge suggesting Kanye had already moved on with Bianca. The timing fuelled public curiosity because Bianca Censori had never been publicly connected to Kanye before then.

December 2022: Kanye West and Bianca Censori secretly tie the knot

The Can't Tell Me Nothing hit maker and Bianca reportedly participated in a private wedding ceremony in December 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. The couple reportedly did not obtain a marriage certificate, leading to questions about the legal status of the union.

Instead of the usual wedding rings, they were spotted wearing bands on their ring fingers. The ceremony reportedly occurred a couple of months after Kanye finalised his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

January 2023: Bianca Censori's family welcomes her union with Kanye

As the news about Kanye West and Bianca Censori's wedding came to the fore, many people were left surprised, especially because the Australian architectural designer was not a famous personality. Amid the surprise, her family was a happy lot, with her sisters expressing their happiness and best wishes.

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Bianca's sister, Angelina Censori, said about the marriage:

It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being.

February 2023: Kanye West and Bianca Censori frequently appear at events

Kanye West and Bianca Censori arrive at an event
Kanye West and Bianca Censori walk side by side as they arrive at an event. Photo: @scot_the_blog1 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The newlyweds began appearing together in public more frequently. They were spotted dining together and attending private gatherings, giving fans their first glimpse into the relationship. Although Kanye had largely avoided public appearances after a turbulent 2022, Bianca Censori quickly became a regular presence by his side.

Their coordinated outfits and low-profile outings attracted increasing media attention. Bianca's transformation from behind-the-scenes designer to public celebrity became one of the most discussed aspects of the relationship.

The couple spent much of 2023 travelling internationally, including visits to Japan and several European countries. Bianca’s increasingly daring fashion choices became a major talking point in entertainment media.

Early 2024: Family and friends become concerned about the relationship

By early 2024, speculation about the health of the marriage began circulating online. Bianca's family and friends became concerned after she was allegedly banned from using social media by her husband, Kanye West. Relationship expert Louella Alderson told The Mirror about the social media ban:

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The reported ban on Bianca Censori's use of social media by her husband, Kanye West, would understandably raise concerns among her friends and family. Kanye's actions may be seen as isolating and controlling, leading to questions about his motives and the state of their relationship.

Late 2024: Divorce rumours intensify

Kanye West and Bianca Censori dressed in rain coats
Kanye West and Bianca Censori walk hand in hand. Photo: @stepcorrectuk on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Kanye and Bianca's marriage was believed to have hit a rough patch after the two appeared to be separate in late 2024. Sources close to the rapper alleged that he was considering divorcing Bianca and starting a new life in Tokyo, Japan.

During the period, Bianca reportedly moved to Australia to spend time with her family, while Kanye was spotted multiple times without Bianca by his side. He made several solo trips to Japan and was spotted all alone at a wrestling event and a Jamaican restaurant.

February 2025: Grammys appearance dominates headlines

The couple once again became the centre of international attention when they appeared together at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Bianca’s revealing outfit sparked major online debate and generated widespread media coverage.

Their red-carpet appearance reinforced the public perception that the couple intentionally embraced attention-grabbing fashion moments. It also proved that they were not separated as initially alleged.

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2025: Ongoing breakup speculation

Kanye West and Bianca Censori pose for a photo
Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend an event together. Photo: @fuoripompa on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Throughout 2025, the American rapper and Bianca were rumoured to be separating. However, the couple continued appearing together in public, casting doubts on the breakup speculations. The pattern of breakup rumours followed by new sightings became a recurring theme in coverage of their relationship.

February 2026: Bianca Censori reveals plan to have kids

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Kanye West's wife revealed that the couple hopes to expand their family in the future, although they have not decided when that might happen.

Censori also shared that if they have children, they plan to move away from Los Angeles and raise them elsewhere to protect their privacy and keep them out of the public eye.

April 2026: Bianca Censori directs Kanye West's music video

Bianca Censori made her directorial debut when she directed Kanye West and Travis Scott's video for the song Father. This marked the first time the couple collaborated professionally.

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The architectural designer spoke to Architectural Digest about her involvement in directing the music video, saying:

As my directorial debut, it felt like a natural extension of my background in architecture and performance art. Directing is not a departure for me, but a shift in medium, I'm still shaping space, bodies and emotion, its just articulated through film.

FAQs

  1. How long has Kanye been with Bianca Censori? As of 2026, they have been together for more than three years.
  2. Does Bianca Censori really love Kanye? Only Bianca Censori can truly speak to her feelings. She has remained by Kanye's side through public appearances, travels, and media scrutiny, suggesting a committed relationship.
  3. What did Bianca Censori do before marrying Kanye? Bianca worked as an architectural designer. She also worked at Yeezy, Kanye's fashion and design company.
  4. Are Kanye and Bianca still together? They have continued to appear together publicly despite recurring breakup and divorce rumours.
  5. What did Kanye West and Bianca Censori do in a boat in Venice? In August 2023, they attracted controversy after photographs taken on a water taxi in Venice, Italy, appeared to show them engaging in inappropriate behaviour.
  6. How did Kanye West and Bianca Censori meet? They met through Yeezy after Bianca joined the company as an architectural designer in November 2020.
  7. When did Kanye West and Bianca Censori get married? They reportedly held a private wedding ceremony in December 2022.
  8. What is Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s age difference? Kanye West was born on 8 June 1977, while Bianca Censori was born on 5 January 1995. The age difference between them is approximately 17 years.
  9. Do Kanye West and Bianca Censori have children together? The couple does not have children together.

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Kanye West and Bianca Censori's relationship has remained a major topic of public interest since it first became known in 2023. Their marriage has attracted attention through frequent travels, bold public appearances, and ongoing media speculation.

Legit.ng recently published Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz's relationship timeline. They have been spotted multiple times, including romantic dates, but neither of them has confirmed a relationship.

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz first sparked dating rumours in August 2025 when they were spotted walking arm-in-arm in Rome, Italy. Since then, they have been spotted at several outings, including a lunch date with Zoe Kravitz's father, Lenny Kravitz. Read how their relationship has unfolded in this article.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhunya Muhonji avatar

Muhunya Muhonji (Lifestyle writer) Muhunya Muhonji is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in July 2021 and has over five years of experience. Muhonji specialises in covering entertainment, technology, business, and biographies. He earned a degree in Agricultural Economics from Egerton University in 2014. To advance his technical expertise, he completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023. Additionally, he finished the Google News Initiative training in March 2024 and a Fact-Checking and Research training in September 2024. Email: muhunyah@gmail.com.

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