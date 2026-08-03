The UK government has published guidance on who qualifies for indefinite leave to remain (ILR), covering nine distinct categories of applicants

Workers, family members, Commonwealth citizens, and refugees are among those who may be eligible to settle permanently in Britain

The residency period required to qualify for ILR varies and depends on the visa type, ranging from two years to 10 years

The UK government has outlined nine categories of people who may be eligible to apply for indefinite leave to remain (ILR) in Britain, the official immigration status that allows a person to live, work, and study in the country without any time restrictions.

Also called "settlement," ILR serves as the gateway to British citizenship and entitles holders to apply for certain benefits if they meet the eligibility criteria.

UK identifies who can stay permanently in Britain in 2026. Photo Credit: WPA Pool, Tim Grist Photography

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The residency requirement to qualify differs based on a person's visa type and personal circumstances.

Who qualifies for indefinite leave to remain

According to the UK government's official guidance, the following nine categories of people may be eligible to apply:

1. People who work in the UK on a qualifying visa, including Skilled Worker, Global Talent, Innovator Founder, Scale-up Worker, or Tier 1 visa holders, among others.

2. People with family ties in the UK, such as those with a partner, parent, child, or other relative who is either a British citizen or already holds ILR.

3. People who have lived in the UK continuously for 10 years or more.

4. Commonwealth citizens who have lived in the UK for five years on a UK Ancestry visa, or those who hold the right of abode.

5. British National (Overseas) visa holders who have been living in the UK for at least five years.

6. Refugees, people with humanitarian protection, or those on Discretionary Leave.

7. People returning to the UK who previously held indefinite leave to remain.

8. Those who served in the British armed forces.

9. People with permission to stay in the UK as a stateless person.

Residency requirements and special cases

The minimum period a person must live in the UK before applying also varies considerably. Most work visa holders must complete five years of residency, while Tier 1 visa holders may qualify after two or three years. Those on Global Talent or Innovator Founder visas are eligible after three years.

For family-based applications, the route depends on the specific visa held and how the UK-based family member obtained their settled status. Separate provisions exist for applicants whose partners have died or whose relationships ended due to domestic violence.

EU, EEA, and Swiss nationals are directed to apply for settled status through the EU Settlement Scheme rather than the standard ILR process.

The government also noted that some Commonwealth citizens may be eligible for British citizenship directly, including through the Windrush scheme, rather than the ILR route.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had listed five categories of people eligible for visa fee waiver in 2026.

UK outlines visa application process

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had explained its visa application process.

The information, published on the VFS Global Nigeria portal for UK visa services, outlines two categories of centres across the country: standard Visa Application Centres and Premium Application Centres, each with different locations and operating schedules.

Three cities host the standard Visa Application Centres, which operate from Monday to Friday between 08:00 and 17:00.

Source: Legit.ng