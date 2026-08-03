Italy has published the categories of people who cannot qualify for an EC long-term residence permit under any circumstances

The rules also cover grounds on which an already-issued long-term permit can be revoked after it has been granted

Absences from Italy or from the European Union for specific periods are among the triggers that can cost a resident their permit

Italy's State Police has outlined the categories of foreign nationals who are barred from obtaining an EC long-term residence permit, setting clear boundaries on who qualifies for long-term settlement in the country.

According to information published on the official website of the Polizia di Stato, five specific groups of people cannot apply for the permit regardless of their circumstances.

Italy announces 5 categories of people who can't apply for permanent residence. Photo: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Who Cannot Apply for Italy's Long-Term Permit?

1. Foreign students and researchers

The first category covers people whose stay in Italy is for the purposes of study, vocational training, or scientific research.

2. Those in Italy on temporary protection

Those admitted based on temporary protection or other humanitarian grounds also fall outside the scope of eligibility.

3. Asylum and refuge seekers

Individuals who have applied for asylum, or who are still waiting for a decision on refugee status recognition, are similarly excluded.

4. Short-term residence permit holders

Foreign nationals who hold a short-term residence permit, rather than a qualifying long-term one, cannot make an application either.

5. Holders of diplomatic and service passports

Finally, holders of diplomatic, official, or service passports, as well as those carrying laissez-passer documents issued by international organisations of a universal character, are also ineligible.

When Italy Can Revoke a Long-Term Permit

Beyond eligibility, the Italian authorities have also spelt out the conditions under which a permit that has already been issued can be cancelled.

A permit will be revoked if it was obtained through fraudulent means. An expulsion order issued against the holder is another ground for cancellation. If the holder no longer meets the original requirements on which the permit was granted, that too can lead to revocation.

Two absence-related rules are particularly important for permit holders to note. Being outside the territory of the European Union for 12 consecutive months is sufficient to trigger revocation. There is also a required number of years before PR is granted.

Separately, being absent specifically from Italy for a period exceeding six years carries the same consequence, even if the holder has been residing elsewhere within the EU during that time. Acquiring long-term resident status in another EU member state also results in the Italian permit being withdrawn.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng