Gunmen attacked Torok village in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau state, leaving a former lawmaker dead

A second resident sustained gunshot wounds during the attack and was receiving treatment at the time of reporting

The Berom Youth Moulders Association reacted to the killing and sent a message to security agencies as well as the Plateau state government

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Rim, Plateau state - Gunmen shot and killed a former councillor, Daniel Danjuma Chong, popularly called "Hon. Star," during a late-night raid on Torok village in the Rim Community of Riyom Local Government Area (LGA), Plateau state, on Sunday, August 2.

As reported by Vanguard, the attack occurred at about 11:45 p.m., according to residents of the community.

Gunmen kill former councillor Daniel Danjuma Chong, popularly known as "Hon. Star," on Sunday, August 2, 2026, in Plateau state.

Source: Original

One resident, Mrs. Cynitha Dung, disclosed that the sound of heavy gunfire threw the community into panic, forcing many people to flee their homes in the dark.

"We heard heavy gunshots late in the night. Everyone ran for safety. By the time people came out, Hon. Daniel had been shot. It was a terrifying experience, and the community is still in shock," she said.

Mrs. Dung added that a second resident, David Dachollom Danjuma, was also shot during the attack and was receiving medical treatment.

Condemnation trails former councillor's killing

Meanwhile, the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM) issued a statement condemning the attack, describing it as yet another disturbing assault on the people of Riyom Local Government Area. The group said the assailants moved into the community under the cover of darkness, opened fire on residents and fled after killing the former councillor.

The association's national spokesperson, Rwang Tengwong, signed the statement and conveyed condolences to the family of the deceased and the broader Torok community.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and the people of Torok Community, and we wish Mr. David Dachollom Danjuma a speedy recovery," the statement read.

The BYM called on security agencies and the Plateau state government to launch an immediate manhunt for those behind the attack and to reinforce security in communities considered vulnerable.

"We call on security agencies and the Plateau state government to immediately go after the perpetrators of this attack and ensure they are arrested and brought to justice," the group said.

The association also urged authorities to break up criminal hideouts allegedly operating in the area, and renewed its call for a ban on open grazing, arguing that criminal elements had taken advantage of the practice.

"The continuous killing of innocent citizens is unacceptable. Those responsible must face justice," the BYM added.

Plateau attack: Police yet to respond

Attempts to reach Alfred Alabo, the spokesperson for the Plateau State Police Command, for an official reaction were unsuccessful.

Alabo had not responded before this report was filed.

Plateau police had not responded to requests for comment on the deadly attack at the time of filing this report. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

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Tears as Vonga is killed in Plateau

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the killing of Godwin Vonga, a former councillor who represented Nasarawa Ward in Langtang South LGA of Plateau state.

Vonga, who also held the traditional title of Magaji of Timshat, was fatally attacked while returning home after taking his children to Mabudi following the school break.

Source: Legit.ng