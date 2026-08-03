Breaking: Tragedy as Gunmen Assassinate Former Lawmaker in Plateau State
- Gunmen attacked Torok village in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau state, leaving a former lawmaker dead
- A second resident sustained gunshot wounds during the attack and was receiving treatment at the time of reporting
- The Berom Youth Moulders Association reacted to the killing and sent a message to security agencies as well as the Plateau state government
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.
Rim, Plateau state - Gunmen shot and killed a former councillor, Daniel Danjuma Chong, popularly called "Hon. Star," during a late-night raid on Torok village in the Rim Community of Riyom Local Government Area (LGA), Plateau state, on Sunday, August 2.
As reported by Vanguard, the attack occurred at about 11:45 p.m., according to residents of the community.
One resident, Mrs. Cynitha Dung, disclosed that the sound of heavy gunfire threw the community into panic, forcing many people to flee their homes in the dark.
"We heard heavy gunshots late in the night. Everyone ran for safety. By the time people came out, Hon. Daniel had been shot. It was a terrifying experience, and the community is still in shock," she said.
Mrs. Dung added that a second resident, David Dachollom Danjuma, was also shot during the attack and was receiving medical treatment.
Condemnation trails former councillor's killing
Meanwhile, the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM) issued a statement condemning the attack, describing it as yet another disturbing assault on the people of Riyom Local Government Area. The group said the assailants moved into the community under the cover of darkness, opened fire on residents and fled after killing the former councillor.
The association's national spokesperson, Rwang Tengwong, signed the statement and conveyed condolences to the family of the deceased and the broader Torok community.
"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and the people of Torok Community, and we wish Mr. David Dachollom Danjuma a speedy recovery," the statement read.
The BYM called on security agencies and the Plateau state government to launch an immediate manhunt for those behind the attack and to reinforce security in communities considered vulnerable.
"We call on security agencies and the Plateau state government to immediately go after the perpetrators of this attack and ensure they are arrested and brought to justice," the group said.
The association also urged authorities to break up criminal hideouts allegedly operating in the area, and renewed its call for a ban on open grazing, arguing that criminal elements had taken advantage of the practice.
"The continuous killing of innocent citizens is unacceptable. Those responsible must face justice," the BYM added.
Plateau attack: Police yet to respond
Attempts to reach Alfred Alabo, the spokesperson for the Plateau State Police Command, for an official reaction were unsuccessful.
Alabo had not responded before this report was filed.
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Tears as Vonga is killed in Plateau
Earlier, Legit.ng reported the killing of Godwin Vonga, a former councillor who represented Nasarawa Ward in Langtang South LGA of Plateau state.
Vonga, who also held the traditional title of Magaji of Timshat, was fatally attacked while returning home after taking his children to Mabudi following the school break.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.