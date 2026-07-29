Meet Oyin BBNaija, the gorgeous entrepreneur gracing the house in Season 11

Oyin from BBNaija is an Ogun State-born sales entrepreneur contesting for the Big Brother Naija Season 11 title. With her sharp observation skills and an unfiltered way of speaking her mind, Oyin is shaping up to be a character worth watching this season.

Oyin (Oshikoya Oyindamola) is a Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate. Photo: @oyin_oshikoya, olorisupergalmedia on X (Twitter), Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Big Brother Naija Season 11 contestant Oyin's real name is Oyindamola Oshikoya .

Season 11 contestant Oyin's real name is . She hails from Ogun State, Nigeria .

. Oyin from BBNaija was raised by her father .

was . Oyin from BBNaija works as a sales entrepreneur and a part-time model .

works as a and a part-time . The BBNaija Season 11 housemate describes her sharp ability to read people as her standout quality, even as she admits to being honest to a fault.

Profile summary

Full name Oyindamola Oshikoya Nickname Oyin Gender Female Date of birth 20 March 2004 Age 22 years (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Sagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria State of origin Ogun State Nationality Nigerian Residence Sagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria Ethnicity African Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings 11 High school education Remo Secondary School, Sagamu Higher education Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye Profession Sales entrepreneur, model Social media Instagram, X (Twitter)

A star in the making: Who is Oyin from BBNaija?

Oyindamola Oshikoya, popularly known as Oyin, was born on 20 March 2004 in Sagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria. The proud Sagamu native (pronounced as "shah-gah-m") views her hometown as the inspiration in her quest to win Season 11 of Big Brother Naija.

During the show's launch day, Oyin paid tribute to her hometown in the introduction video, saying,

Growing up in Sagamu has made me who I am to be what you are seeing right now. Sagamu is a town that most people, when they hear 'Sagamu,' they believe is a town of violence. They never believe something great could come out of that particular town, and that is really not true. (It) also shaped me to be business-oriented because you can never live in Sagamu and not be business-oriented because everyone is selling something to one another.

She concluded, saying,

If I win, that win will actually mean a lot to me. It will prove to people that (a) Sagamu babe can come on a reality TV show to win. Not just to come to win.

Top five facts about Oyin from BBNaija. Photo: @oyindamola_oshikoya on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Oyin was raised in a polygamous family with 11 siblings, making her the ninth child. Oyin credits her father for much of her upbringing and proudly described herself as a "daddy's girl" during her launch night introduction. She said,

I am most proud to be my father's daughter. I am somebody that was raised by a man right from (when I was a) baby, and I am proud to be called my father's daughter.

Oyin from BBNaija's background

Oyin from BBNaija pictured in a restaurant setting. Photo: @oyin_oshikoya

Source: Twitter

Oyin attended Remo Secondary School, Sagamu. She later joined Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, a state university in Ogun State, Nigeria. There, she pursued a bachelor's degree in Biochemistry.

Professionally, Oyin identifies as one of the 2026 Big Brother Naija housemates who identify as entrepreneurs, including Cassi, Flora, and Kamsy.

Oyin runs her own business as a sales entrepreneur. She sells precious stones, including gold and diamonds, through online businesses, Diamond By Honey and Jewel by Honey. She also works part-time as a fashion model.

What does Oyin bring to Big Brother Naija Season 11?

Oyin from BBNaija during her BBNaija Season 11 introductory session. Photo: @ozways23

Source: Twitter

Oyin was the fourteenth housemate to enter the house. During the Big Brother Naija Season 11 'Show Ya Sef' launch night, Oyindamola Oshikoya introduced herself with one of the most memorable soundbites, declaring herself as the entrepreneur with the strategy. She said,

What I have for this season is what we call 50 shades of strategy. Right from the fashion, creativity, and drama. And who is a Sagamu babe without the ogba! Fine girl dey! Ogba Dey!

She describes herself as confident, honest, and highly observant. Oyin's read on people is her biggest strength, and she is entering the house to prove that first impressions do not tell the full story.

Her demeanour and banter impressed other housemates, including Aikou, who told Big Brother during his diary session that she was the housemate to watch.

Is Oyin from BBNaija on Instagram?

Oyin from BBNaija pictured in a promotional portrait for the show. Photo: @oyin_oshikoya

Source: Twitter

The Ogun State native has an Instagram account with the handle @oyindamola_oshikoya. At the time of this writing, her following on the platform stands at about 15,800.

Oyin's following on TikTok, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) continues to grow rapidly, much like other housemates including Tram, Temi Nkem, Chimsom, and Sultex, among others. Have a look at her social media following in numbers as of 29 July 2026.

Platform Handle Followers TikTok @oshikoya_oyindamola 13,300 X (formerly Twitter) @oyin_oshikoya 1,458 Facebook @OshikoyaOyindamola 702

FAQs

What is Oyin from BBNaija's real name? Her real name is Oshikoya Oyindamola. What is Oyin from BBNaija's age? Born on 20 March 2004, Oyin is 22 years old (as of 2026), and her zodiac sign is Pisces. What does Oyin from BBNaija do? The Olabisi Onabanjo University alum is an entrepreneur and a fashion model. Where is BBNaija contestant Oyin from? Oyindamola Oshikoya was born and raised in Sagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria. Is Oyin from BBNaija in a relationship? The BBNaija Season 11 contestant is currently single. What are Oyin's hobbies? Oyin from Big Brother Naija enjoys listening to music, watching movies, and modelling.

Oyin from BBNaija has quickly positioned herself as one of the housemates to watch out for in Season 11 of the reality show. Between her entrepreneurial background and her unfiltered vibe, she brings an infectious energy to the house.

Legit.ng has recently published Sultex's biography. The BBNaija Season 11 contestant is a professional dancer, choreographer, cast director, and movie director. Formally known as Sultan Aregbe-Obanikoro, Sultex entered Biggie's house set on winning over housemates and viewers with his honest and upfront nature.

The bona fide life of the party, Sultex views Big Brother Naija as Nigeria's biggest entertainment platform, one capable of pushing his career to great heights. Read on for more details on Sultex's rise to popularity as one of the housemates on Big Brother Naija Season 11.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng