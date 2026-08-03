A Nigerian content creator known as @iamsmallpepper has called out divorced women in a TikTok video that has since gone viral

She challenged women to publicly own their share of the blame in failed marriages instead of pointing fingers at their ex-husbands

The video sparked a wave of debate on social media, with many viewers sharing their own experiences of broken relationships

A Nigerian content creator known on TikTok as @iamsmallpepper has stirred debate online after posting a video daring divorced women to speak openly about the role they played in their failed marriages.

In the clip, which surfaced four days ago, the creator questioned why women who have gone through divorce consistently place all blame on their former partners, without ever examining their own behaviour or shortcomings within the relationship.

A lady challenges divorced women to come clean about the cause of their crashed marriages. Photo Credit: @iamsmallpepper

Source: TikTok

Failed marriages: Lady dares divorced women

Her argument was direct: marriage is a joint effort, and a failed one cannot be the responsibility of only one party. She expressed frustration at what she described as a pattern of divorced women encouraging younger girls to disrespect their partners rather than using their own experience as a lesson.

"Come and tell us your own fault in the marriage, so that we will learn from you," she said in the video.

She pushed further, stating that even if a man's character was flawed, the woman also has her share of faults. Her message was blunt: own your mistakes publicly, or stop speaking on marriage altogether.

"It takes two to make a wrong. It takes two to make a right. It takes two to tango," she added.

She closed her challenge with a pointed warning to divorced women, urging them to do better and think more critically before speaking on relationships again.

Watch the video that sparked the debate below:

Failed marriages: Nigerians react to lady's video

The post drew a variety of responses, with many viewers jumping in with their own opinions and personal stories.

@DavidWalker said:

"U see this issue eh, I blame men for not saying their side of the story most of the time."

@OzzyTaylor4all said:

"My ex said she never enjoyed the relationship from day 1. But we were together for a decade. 😂"

@Bella said:

"If you talk them go call you pick me it's well my sister."

@LADY PEE said:

"Don't worry if you never marry, when you marry you go know."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman had danced happily after divorcing her husband.

Divorced lady gives hot take

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young divorced lady had shared why she would never advise women to leave their abusive husbands.

Na'ima Hudu said that even if she saw a woman with bruises and injuries, she would not tell them to leave their homes behind.

She explained that she would not give such advice because it was a decision for the woman to take.

Source: Legit.ng