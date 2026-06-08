Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani first met in 2014 as coaches on The Voice. Following their respective divorces, their on-set friendship blossomed into a romance in late 2015. The couple got engaged in October 2020 and officially tied the knot on 3 July 2021.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the Ford Centre in The Star in Frisco, Texas, on 16 May 2024. Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani first met in April 2014 while serving as judges on season 7 of NBC's The Voice.

They made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party in February 2016 .

as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party in . Blake and Gwen announced their engagement in October 2020 via an Instagram post.

via an Instagram post. The couple tied the knot on 3 July 2021 in a private ceremony in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Profile summary

Full name Blake Tollison Shelton Gwen Renée Stefani Gender Male Female Date of birth 18 June 1976 3 October 1969 Age 49 years old (as of 2026) 56 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac Gemini Libra Place of birth Ada, Oklahoma, United States Fullerton, California, United States Current residence Oklahoma/Los Angeles, United States California/Oklahoma, United States Nationality American American Ethnicity Mixed Mixed Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in inches 6'5'' 5'6'' Height in centimetres 196 168 Weight in pounds 220 121 Weight in kilograms 100 55 Hair colour Light brown Blonde Eye colour Blue Dark brown Father Richard Lee Shelton Dennis Stefani Mother Dorothy Ann Shelton Patti Flynn Stefani Siblings Richie Shelton Eric, Jill, Todd Stefani Relationship status Married Married Spouse Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton Children No biological children Kingston, Zuma, Apollo Education Ada High School Loara High School, Cypress College Profession Country singer, TV personality Singer, songwriter, fashion designer Net worth $130 million $160 million Social media Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok

Inside Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship timeline

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been together for more than 10 years, since meeting on The Voice in 2014. Below is a closer look at their relationship timeline:

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at The Grand Ole Opry House on 19 March 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Tammie Arroyo

Source: Getty Images

2014: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton meet on The Voice

In April 2014, Gwen Stefani joined the singing reality competition TV series The Voice as a new coach, which is where she met Blake Shelton for the very first time. During their first year as coaches on The Voice, both Blake and Gwen were still married to their former partners.

Gwen was married to Gavin Rossdale, with whom she has three sons: Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, while Blake was married to Miranda Lambert. In 2015, both couples ended their marriages within a short time of each other.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on 10 May 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: David Becker

Source: Getty Images

November 2015: Representatives for the couple officially confirm that they are dating

In November 2015, the official spokespeople for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani confirmed to People magazine that the two music stars were officially dating. This public announcement came after weeks of rumours and speculation, after the pair were spotted together at Halloween parties.

The source said:

Blake and Gwen have begun dating. They've been supporting each other through a difficult time, and they're really happy together. Everyone is thrilled because they're both incredibly nice people.

February 2016: Gwen and Shelton make their red-carpet debut

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at The Star in Frisco on 16 May 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: John Shearer

Source: Getty Images

In February 2016, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attended the famous Vanity Fair Oscar Party together, marking their very first official appearance as a couple on a Hollywood red carpet. Six years later, Stefani looked back on that moment during an October 2022 interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She said:

I think I played at the party, and then we went out that night. That melts me when I see it. It's such a moment for me — a good one

May 2016: The couple released their first song together

In May 2016, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton released their very first song together, a duet called Go Ahead and Break My Heart. They wrote the song together based on their shared experiences of healing from past heartbreaks. The couple performed the song live on stage at the Billboard Music Awards.

Reflecting on the meaning behind the song, Blake Shelton told People in May 2016:

She and I sat down and wrote this song about some serious insecurities that we had when we first started down this road with each other, and we both had trust issues. We were getting over it, but we wrote this song about it. And it’s perfect.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at the Dolby Theatre on 30 April 2024 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

After their first duet, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton continued to make music together over the years. They released Nobody But You in 2019, Happy Anywhere in 2020, a cover of Love Is Alive in 2023, and Purple Irises in 2024. They also worked together again on a duet for Blake’s 2025 album For Recreational Use Only.

They have also performed many of these songs live. They sang Nobody But You at the 2020 Grammy Awards and again during Gwen’s Grand Ole Opry debut in 2022. In 2024, they performed Purple Irises together for the first time before the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

July 2016: Blake credits Gwen for helping him through a difficult time

In the 2016 interview with Billboard, Blake Shelton opened up about how much Gwen Stefani helped him after his divorce, saying:

Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can't even imagine the similarities in our divorces.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at Moody Centre on 2 April 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

June 2018: Blake supports Gwen at her Las Vegas residency launch

On 27 June 2018, Blake attended the opening night of Gwen's Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theatre. During the show, Gwen joked about performing in front of Blake, saying it felt like a dream come true.

I see a lot of admiring eyes on my sparkles. I know, it's ridiculous. You don't know what it's like to wear a cowgirl costume right in front of Blake Shelton. It's like my fantasy come true.

August 2019: Gwen Stefani returns to The Voice alongside Blake Shelton

In August 2019, after taking a hiatus from The Voice in May 2017 after the end of season 12, Gwen Stefani returned as a coach on The Voice for Season 17, rejoining Blake Shelton on the show. It was the first time they worked together on the series as a long-term couple. As reported by People, Shelton said having her back made his days “100% better.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at Allegiant Stadium on 11 February 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

July 2020: Blake talks about being a role model to Gwen’s sons

On 24 July 2020, Blake Shelton appeared on NBC's TODAY show and publicly shared that being a role model to Gwen's three sons: Apollo Bowie Flynn, Zuma Nesta Rock and Kingston James McGregor, was important to him.

That's a scary moment for me because it's one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy, but you do have to consider that after a while, they start to listen to things that you say. There's a lot of responsibility that comes with that.

October 2020: Gwen again returns to The Voice alongside Blake Shelton

On 19 October 2020, NBC premiered Season 19 of the reality show The Voice, officially bringing Gwen Stefani back to her red coaching chair alongside Blake Shelton. Stefani reclaimed her spot after Nick Jonas filled the position for the previous season.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the 2022 Matrix Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on 26 October 2022 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Speaking about her return to the series, Shelton told Entertainment Tonight:

Having Gwen back is very comforting to all the coaches. We were all able to just go back to the game we already knew. We all know how to play each other at this thing. It felt like the old gang got back together again, and we're having a blast.

October 2020: Stefani and Blake announce their engagement

After five years of dating, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announced their engagement on 27 October 2020. Blake proposed during a family getaway at his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, inside a chapel he had built on the property.

He presented Gwen with a custom diamond engagement ring. The couple later revealed their engagement on Instagram with a photo of themselves kissing while Gwen showed off her ring.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Gwen Stefani on 19 October 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Mark Von Holden

Source: Getty Images

January 2021: Gwen talks about healing before engagement

On 14 January 2021, Gwen Stefani appeared on NBC's Today show with Hoda and Jenna to discuss her recent engagement to Blake Shelton. During the interview, she candidly explained why it took them five years of dating before deciding to take the next step toward marriage. She told the outlet:

I think there was a lot to consider when you have so many people involved. Children, their hearts, and everybody in my family, and his family, we all went through a lot together...There was a lot of healing to do.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at Staples Centre on 26 January 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

June 2021: Gwen celebrates her bridal shower

On 10 June 2021, a few weeks before the wedding, Via Instagram Story, Gwen shared photos and videos from her surprise bridal shower. She captioned the video:

I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate. I'm getting married!

3 July 2021: Stefani and Blake Shelton get married

On 3 July 2021, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton officially tied the knot in a private ceremony on Shelton’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. They married inside a custom-built, private backyard chapel that Shelton had constructed on the ranch specifically for the wedding day.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice Season 17. Photo: Trae Patton

Source: Getty Images

May 2022: Gwen returns to The Voice alongside Blake Shelton

On 13 May 2022, in a TikTok video, Gwen Stefani officially announced her return to NBC's The Voice for Season 22, after taking a hiatus since Season 19.

June 2022: Blake Shelton calls Gwen Stefani "magical"

On 1 June 2022, Blake Shelton spoke about his love for Gwen Stefani in an interview with People magazine. He called her “magical” and said she has a positive effect on everyone around her. The singer told the outlet:

I wish everybody could have a chance to meet and talk to Gwen Stefani at some point in their life because you'll just be a better person for it, that's the only way I know to say it. She's just a magical person to be around.

July 2022: Gwen celebrates their first wedding anniversary

On 3 July 2022, Gwen Stefani celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Blake Shelton by sharing a rare, behind-the-scenes video montage from their wedding day on Instagram. Alongside the video, Stefani wrote the caption, "1 year down, forever to go! @blakeshelton I love you!"

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice Season 22. Photo: Tyler Golden

Source: Getty Images

October 2022: Gwen and Blake attend the Matrix Awards

On 26 October 2022, the popular singers made a rare red carpet appearance together at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City for the New York Women in Communications' 52nd Annual Matrix Awards. In his speech, Blake said:

I am humbled and excited to speak about my wonderful wife and duet partner today, as she is honoured for putting women at the forefront and championing women consistently throughout her prolific career. Gwen is not just a wonderful mother, singer and entrepreneur – she is an icon.

Stefani also gave her own speech, saying;

Obviously, my favourite award ever is Blake Shelton for marrying me. Wow, this is surreal — weird Blake talking about me like that. Thank you so much, you're such a babe, and you're so awesome.

November 2022: Gwen Stefani calls Blake Shelton her best friend

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on 9 June 2022. Photo: Valerie Macon

Source: Getty Images

On 2 November 2022, Gwen Stefani appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and delivered a heartfelt tribute to her marriage, explicitly calling Blake Shelton her "best friend." He said:

Finding a best friend, someone who is on the same plane when it comes to morals, or just the way you look at life, that's the dream. We think the same about things, yet we're so different.

July 2023: Gwen shares what makes their relationship work

In July 2023, Gwen Stefani shared a TikTok video showing clips of her and Shelton spending time together, including driving and performing on stage. In the caption, she joked:

When you’re with a guy from Oklahoma who rides tractors, and you’re from Orange County, but it just works,

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice Season 22. Photo: Tyler Golden

Source: Getty Images

October 2023: Blake speaks at Gwen’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

On 19 October 2023, Blake Shelton delivered a touching and proud speech as his wife, Gwen Stefani, received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In his speech, as per Today, the singer said:

From music, television and movies to fashion and beauty, she has risen to the top over and over again with the unique style that has made the world fall in love with her — not as much as me, though. You deserve this. I love you.

May 2024: Gwen supports Blake at a charity gala in Las Vegas

On 10 May 2024, Shelton was honoured at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for Keep Memory Alive's 27th Annual Power of Love Gala. Gwen Stefani joined him on the red carpet, and later that night, the couple performed their song Nobody But You together on stage.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton during CRS 2024 at Omni Nashville Hotel on 28 February 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Danielle Del Valle

Source: Getty Images

The couple has since continued to balance their busy music careers while staying very committed to each other. Despite ongoing rumours about their divorce, sources say their relationship remains strong and steady.

They rang in 2026 together with a New Year’s Eve kiss and recently spent time in Las Vegas during their separate performance schedules, where Blake was seen proudly supporting Gwen from the audience and celebrating her show.

FAQs

Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani still together? Blake and Gwen are still happily married and together. Which song did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani release together? The couple have released several songs together, including Go Ahead and Break My Heart (2016), You Make It Feel Like Christmas (2017) and Nobody But You (2020). When did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get married? Blake and Gwen got married on 3 July 2021 in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. Did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have a baby? The pair do not have any children together. However, Blake Shelton is a stepfather to Gwen’s three sons: Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. What are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s ages? Gwen is 56 years old, having been born on 3 October 1969, and Blake Shelton is 49 years old, having been born on 18 June 1976. How much older is Gwen than Blake? Gwen is 6 years and 8 months older than Blake. Was Blake Shelton married when he met Gwen Stefani? Blake Shelton was married to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert when he first met Gwen Stefani in 2014.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship began as a friendship on The Voice in 2014 and turned romantic in 2015 after both experienced divorces. Over time, their bond grew stronger, leading to their engagement in 2020 and marriage in 2021. Since then, they have built a stable, supportive life together while balancing their music careers and family.

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