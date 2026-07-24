The United Kingdom government has detailed the final important step required for successful applicants to officially become British citizens

Approved applicants have been instructed on what they should do within a strict window

The updated guidelines outline booking procedures, guest limits, costs, and exemptions under the historic Windrush scheme

For many non-citizens who relocated to the United Kingdom under the Japa wave, obtaining British citizenship and securing a UK passport is the ultimate goal.

However, receiving an approval letter from the UK Home Office does not automatically make one a citizen.

The UK government explains the final step into becoming a British citizen. Photo credit: Sir Keir Starmer

Source: UGC

The UK government, through its official portal, has outlined the mandatory final step that successful applicants must complete to officially seal their British citizenship.

Final step to claim UK citizenship

According to the UK government, anyone aged 18 or over who has successfully applied to become a British citizen must attend a citizenship ceremony.

This ceremony is a legal requirement. Approved applicants are given a strict timeline and must attend the ceremony within three months of receiving their official invitation letter from the Home Office.

Exception on UK citizenship ceremony

The UK government noted a special exception for those under the historic Windrush scheme. If an applicant becomes a British citizen under this scheme, attending the ceremony is completely optional, and they will not be charged any ceremony fees.

The citizenship ceremonies are organised by local government councils (local authorities) across the UK

The ceremony is the official moment the applicant takes the state pledge. During the event, applicants are required to:

1. Take an Oath of Allegiance:

Applicants must swear an oath of allegiance to the Monarch. For individuals who prefer not to swear by God, they can opt to make a solemn affirmation instead.

2. Make a Pledge:

This is a formal promise to respect the rights, freedoms, and laws of the United Kingdom.

3. Receive the Certificate:

Once the oaths and pledges are completed, the new citizens are presented with their official Certificate of British Citizenship and a welcome pack. This certificate is the vital document required to apply for a British passport.

Who is exempt from attending citizenship ceremony?

The UK Home Office clarified that a citizenship ceremony is not required for individuals registering to become:

A British Overseas Territories Citizen [61.9.0]

A British Overseas Citizen [61.9.0]

A British Subject [61.9.0]

Even though these categories are exempt from the physical ceremony, they are still legally required to make a written oath or affirmation of allegiance, with instructions sent to them by the Home Office.

UK releases guides for foreign spouses

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the UK government published official guidelines for foreigners who want to become British citizens through marriage to a UK national.

The guidelines specify a mandatory three-year physical presence requirement in the UK before an application can be submitted to the Home Office.

Source: Legit.ng