Former APC spokesman Timi Frank dismissed claims that a letter from US President Donald Trump endorses Tinubu's administration

Frank challenged the Presidency to release the letter, insisting it must carry the White House seal and Trump's signature to be credible

The politician alleged the publicity around the letter was designed to shift attention from court documents tied to Tinubu's alleged drug-related past

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Timi Frank, has called on the Tinubu Presidency to publish a letter reportedly written by United States President Donald Trump, warning that continued celebration of the document without making it public amounts to deceiving Nigerians.

Frank, speaking in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, July 23, 2026, said the correspondence was nothing more than standard diplomatic communication acknowledging security cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, and should not be presented as political backing for President Bola Tinubu.

Timi Frank challenged the Presidency to release Trump's alleged letter. Photo; Getty, ABAT

Source: Facebook

"The letter is not from the White House. If it doesn't have the White House seal and the signature of the President of the United States, it appears dubious at best," Frank said.

What the Letter Actually Says, According to Frank

Frank argued that even accepting the letter as genuine, its content falls far short of the endorsement the Federal Government has implied.

He said the correspondence commended Nigeria solely for its partnership with the United States on security matters, adding that no part of it expressed support for Tinubu's economic policies, leadership style, or re-election prospects.

"It did not say the Trump administration is backing President Tinubu or supporting him for any election in Nigeria. The Presidency is only trying to change the narrative by presenting it as something more than it is," he said.

Frank also raised questions about the timing of the letter's release. He noted that the document was reportedly dated July 6 but only became public weeks later, arguing that a genuine high-profile endorsement from a sitting US president would have been publicised immediately.

He recalled that former President Muhammadu Buhari received a direct invitation to the White House during Trump's first term, describing that kind of face-to-face engagement as carrying far greater diplomatic weight than a letter.

"If Tinubu believes President Trump is impressed with his administration, then he should visit Trump and stand side by side with him so the world can hear directly what he has achieved," Frank said.

Timi Frank called for the full publication of the alleged Trump letter. Photo: FB/ABAT, Getty, TimiFrank

Source: Facebook

Credibility Cannot Be Bought, Frank Warns

Frank, who serves as the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, alleged that the attention given to the letter was a deliberate attempt to distract Nigerians from renewed public discussion around court documents relating to President Tinubu's alleged past drug-related case.

He also questioned reports that the Federal Government had spent millions of dollars on lobbyists in the United States to improve its international image, arguing that a government with genuine credibility abroad would have no need for such investment.

"By celebrating this 'letter', the government is showing that it is looking for legitimacy and credibility before the international community," he said.

Frank maintained that the United States remains committed to supporting democracy, election integrity, and human rights in Nigeria, and urged Nigerians not to confuse that broader commitment with any endorsement of the current administration.

"Credibility and integrity cannot be conferred by a letter, a diplomatic exchange or a public relations campaign. They are earned through transparent leadership, accountability, respect for democratic institutions and faithful service to the people," he said.

Tinubu government accused of fraud

In a previous story, Timi Frank publicly accused President Bola Tinubu's administration of institutionalising corruption, citing controversies surrounding the 2026 Federal Budget as fresh evidence of what he described as a pattern of financial misconduct.

Frank made the allegations in a statement made available to Legit.ng and issued on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in which he argued that claims of inflated budgetary provisions, fictitious projects and questionable spending had deepened public distrust of the government and eroded confidence in those holding public office.

Source: Legit.ng