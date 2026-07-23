The UK government has outlined specific eligibility requirements for people married to or in a civil partnership with a British citizen to apply for naturalisation

Applicants must have lived in the UK for at least 3 years and hold a form of indefinite leave before they can submit their application

The residency rules include strict limits on time spent outside the UK, with exceptions available under certain conditions

The UK government has set out the conditions under which spouses and civil partners of British citizens can apply for British citizenship through naturalisation.

According to the official guidance published by the UK Home Office, applicants must be at least 18 years old, married to or in a civil partnership with a British citizen, and must have lived in the UK for a minimum of three years before the date of their application.

UK explains conditions for eligible spouse to apply for citizenship by marriage. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

UK Citizenship by Marriage: Who Can Apply

Before submitting an application, a person must already hold one of three forms of settled immigration status: indefinite leave to remain (ILR), settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme, or indefinite leave to enter the UK.

Beyond the residency and status requirements, applicants are also expected to demonstrate proficiency in English, Welsh, or Scottish Gaelic, pass the Life in the UK test, and meet the good character standard as outlined in the Home Office's naturalisation guidance.

Those with pre-settled status may also be eligible under a separate route, provided they are from the EU, Norway, Iceland, or Liechtenstein and began living in the UK on or before 31 December 2020. They must also show that they have lived continuously in the UK for five years and have been working, studying, or self-sufficient during that period.

Residency Rules and Time Spent Abroad

The three-year residency requirement comes with specific restrictions on time spent outside the UK. Over the full three-year period, an applicant must not have been abroad for more than 270 days in total. In the final 12 months alone, absences must not exceed 90 days.

When completing the application, individuals will be asked to account for all time spent outside the country and are encouraged to use personal records such as emails or boarding passes. The Home Office will cross-reference its own records to fill in any gaps or make corrections where necessary.

Certain periods of residence do not count towards the three-year requirement. Time spent in the UK as a diplomat, a member of a diplomat's household or staff, or as part of visiting armed forces is excluded from the calculation.

UK Citizenship by Marriage: Who is Exempt?

There is one notable exception to the residency conditions: applicants whose spouse works abroad for the UK government or a closely associated organisation may be exempt from the standard requirements.

It is also worth noting that applicants should not have breached UK immigration laws at any point during the qualifying period, although the Home Office states it will not typically investigate violations that occurred before a person was granted indefinite leave to enter or remain.

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng