Karim Adeyemi Sends Ballon d’Or Message to Lamine Yamal After Joining Barcelona
- FC Barcelona confirmed Karim Adeyemi's signing from Borussia Dortmund after weeks of anticipation
- Adeyemi weighed in on comparisons between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi ahead of the Ballon d'Or race
- The German winger also revealed his hopes for building a strong on-pitch connection with Yamal at Barcelona
FC Barcelona have officially signed Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund, ending weeks of speculation surrounding the German winger's future.
The club confirmed the transfer, adding Adeyemi to a squad that already includes Lamine Yamal and Raphinha under manager Hansi Flick.
Adeyemi sends message to Yamal
Shortly after the move was announced, Adeyemi addressed one of football's most talked-about debates: whether Yamal can reach the level of Lionel Messi and whether he is capable of winning the Ballon d'Or.
“Lamine wouldn't mind if I said it's difficult to reach Messi's level. Lamine plays with a lot of freedom. He just needs to keep going his own way - and why shouldn't he win it?” Adeyemi said, as quoted by Goal.
Yamal finished second in the 2025 Ballon d'Or standings and is widely regarded as one of the leading contenders for the award this year.
As noted by Sky Sports, his case has been strengthened considerably after helping Barcelona win two trophies last season and playing a key role as Spain lifted the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Beyond the debate around individual awards, Adeyemi made clear he is focused on building chemistry with Yamal and the rest of the Barcelona squad as quickly as possible.
“I think he's an incredible footballer; I can connect with him. He scores goals, and you've got to feed him the ball. I hope to connect well with him and the rest of the players,” he added.
Adeyemi's arrival bolsters Barcelona's attacking options and gives Flick greater depth and variety on the flanks as the club targets further success in both domestic and European competition.
What Messi told Yamal
Legit.ng previously reported that Lamine Yamal disclosed what Lionel Messi told him after the two spoke briefly following the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.
The Argentina captain sat dejectedly when the youngster approached him to commiserate with him after losing his second World Cup final.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.