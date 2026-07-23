FC Barcelona confirmed Karim Adeyemi's signing from Borussia Dortmund after weeks of anticipation

Adeyemi weighed in on comparisons between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi ahead of the Ballon d'Or race

The German winger also revealed his hopes for building a strong on-pitch connection with Yamal at Barcelona

FC Barcelona have officially signed Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund, ending weeks of speculation surrounding the German winger's future.

The club confirmed the transfer, adding Adeyemi to a squad that already includes Lamine Yamal and Raphinha under manager Hansi Flick.

Karim Adeyemi during his unveiling as a new Barcelona player. Photo by Joseph Lago/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Adeyemi sends message to Yamal

Shortly after the move was announced, Adeyemi addressed one of football's most talked-about debates: whether Yamal can reach the level of Lionel Messi and whether he is capable of winning the Ballon d'Or.

“Lamine wouldn't mind if I said it's difficult to reach Messi's level. Lamine plays with a lot of freedom. He just needs to keep going his own way - and why shouldn't he win it?” Adeyemi said, as quoted by Goal.

Yamal finished second in the 2025 Ballon d'Or standings and is widely regarded as one of the leading contenders for the award this year.

As noted by Sky Sports, his case has been strengthened considerably after helping Barcelona win two trophies last season and playing a key role as Spain lifted the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Beyond the debate around individual awards, Adeyemi made clear he is focused on building chemistry with Yamal and the rest of the Barcelona squad as quickly as possible.

“I think he's an incredible footballer; I can connect with him. He scores goals, and you've got to feed him the ball. I hope to connect well with him and the rest of the players,” he added.

Adeyemi's arrival bolsters Barcelona's attacking options and gives Flick greater depth and variety on the flanks as the club targets further success in both domestic and European competition.

What Messi told Yamal

Legit.ng previously reported that Lamine Yamal disclosed what Lionel Messi told him after the two spoke briefly following the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

The Argentina captain sat dejectedly when the youngster approached him to commiserate with him after losing his second World Cup final.

Source: Legit.ng