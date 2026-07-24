The US announced a 12.5% tariff on Nigerian imports, targeting countries that have not banned goods made with forced labour

Nigeria is among 60 economies facing the new measure, while India, the UK and others face a lower 10% rate for committing to forced labour bans

The USTR reviewed over 1,600 submissions and consulted more than 45 governments before finalising the tariff rates

The United States has placed a 12.5 per cent tariff on goods imported from Nigeria, citing the country's failure to prohibit the entry of products made using forced labour.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) published the announcement on its official website on Thursday, naming Nigeria among 60 economies subject to the new trade measure. A Federal Register notice confirmed that the 12.5 per cent rate would apply to Nigerian products, except for items covered under specified exemptions.

US imposes huge percentage tariff on Nigeria over forced labour Photo Credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Getty Images

Countries that have already enacted or committed to enacting bans on forced-labour-linked imports will face a lower 10 per cent tariff. Nigeria was not placed in that category. India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, and the United Kingdom were among those qualifying for the reduced rate.

Why the US introduced the tariffs

The USTR launched investigations in May 2026 into 60 of America's largest trading partners under Section 301 of the Trade Act, looking at whether each country had taken sufficient steps to prohibit imports tied to forced labour. The agency said it received more than 1,600 written submissions, heard from over 100 witnesses at public hearings, and consulted with more than 45 governments during the process before arriving at its final determinations.

Washington's position is that economies that have not imposed and effectively enforced such prohibitions should face the higher tariff rate, while those taking concrete steps on forced labour commitments earn the reduced levy.

What it means for Nigeria

Nigeria now sits in the higher-tariff bracket alongside dozens of other nations that Washington judged had not done enough to address the importation of goods linked to forced labour. The 12.5 per cent rate will apply broadly to Nigerian exports entering the United States, subject to the listed exemptions detailed in the Federal Register notice published by the USTR on Friday.

Full list of countries US tariff affected

Algeria Angola Argentina Australia The Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Brazil Cambodia Canada Chile China, People’s Republic of Colombia Costa Rica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt Salvador European Union Guatemala Guyana Honduras Hong Kong, China India Indonesia Iraq Israel Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kuwait Libya Malaysia Mexico Morocco New Zealand Nicaragua Nigeria Norway Oman Pakistan Peru Philippines Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore South Africa South Korea Sri Lanka Switzerland Taiwan Thailand Trinidad and Tobago Türkiye United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Uruguay Venezuela Vietnam

US announces fresh tariffs on imports from Nigeria and 59 other countries Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

US releases new update on dual citizenship

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States government requires all dual national citizens, including children, to enter and exit the country using a valid US passport.

Dual nationals who apply for an ESTA using a foreign passport risk having the authorisation denied or cancelled by the Department of Homeland Security.

US citizens living abroad are urged to check their passport expiry dates before travelling, as passports must generally be valid for at least six months.

Source: Legit.ng