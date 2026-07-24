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US Imposes Fresh Tough Tariff on Nigerian Imports, Cites Forced Labour
Nigeria

US Imposes Fresh Tough Tariff on Nigerian Imports, Cites Forced Labour

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • The US announced a 12.5% tariff on Nigerian imports, targeting countries that have not banned goods made with forced labour
  • Nigeria is among 60 economies facing the new measure, while India, the UK and others face a lower 10% rate for committing to forced labour bans
  • The USTR reviewed over 1,600 submissions and consulted more than 45 governments before finalising the tariff rates

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The United States has placed a 12.5 per cent tariff on goods imported from Nigeria, citing the country's failure to prohibit the entry of products made using forced labour.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) published the announcement on its official website on Thursday, naming Nigeria among 60 economies subject to the new trade measure. A Federal Register notice confirmed that the 12.5 per cent rate would apply to Nigerian products, except for items covered under specified exemptions.

The United States has imposed another tough tariff on Nigeria over forced labour claims.
US imposes huge percentage tariff on Nigeria over forced labour Photo Credit: @realDonaldTrump
Source: Getty Images

Countries that have already enacted or committed to enacting bans on forced-labour-linked imports will face a lower 10 per cent tariff. Nigeria was not placed in that category. India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, and the United Kingdom were among those qualifying for the reduced rate.

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Why the US introduced the tariffs

The USTR launched investigations in May 2026 into 60 of America's largest trading partners under Section 301 of the Trade Act, looking at whether each country had taken sufficient steps to prohibit imports tied to forced labour. The agency said it received more than 1,600 written submissions, heard from over 100 witnesses at public hearings, and consulted with more than 45 governments during the process before arriving at its final determinations.

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Washington's position is that economies that have not imposed and effectively enforced such prohibitions should face the higher tariff rate, while those taking concrete steps on forced labour commitments earn the reduced levy.

What it means for Nigeria

Nigeria now sits in the higher-tariff bracket alongside dozens of other nations that Washington judged had not done enough to address the importation of goods linked to forced labour. The 12.5 per cent rate will apply broadly to Nigerian exports entering the United States, subject to the listed exemptions detailed in the Federal Register notice published by the USTR on Friday.

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Full list of countries US tariff affected

  1. Algeria
  2. Angola
  3. Argentina
  4. Australia
  5. The Bahamas
  6. Bahrain
  7. Bangladesh
  8. Brazil
  9. Cambodia
  10. Canada
  11. Chile
  12. China, People’s Republic of
  13. Colombia
  14. Costa Rica
  15. Dominican Republic
  16. Ecuador
  17. Egypt
  18. Salvador
  19. European Union
  20. Guatemala
  21. Guyana
  22. Honduras
  23. Hong Kong, China
  24. India
  25. Indonesia
  26. Iraq
  27. Israel
  28. Japan
  29. Jordan
  30. Kazakhstan
  31. Kuwait
  32. Libya
  33. Malaysia
  34. Mexico
  35. Morocco
  36. New Zealand
  37. Nicaragua
  38. Nigeria
  39. Norway
  40. Oman
  41. Pakistan
  42. Peru
  43. Philippines
  44. Qatar
  45. Russia
  46. Saudi Arabia
  47. Singapore
  48. South Africa
  49. South Korea
  50. Sri Lanka
  51. Switzerland
  52. Taiwan
  53. Thailand
  54. Trinidad and Tobago
  55. Türkiye
  56. United Arab Emirates
  57. United Kingdom
  58. Uruguay
  59. Venezuela
  60. Vietnam
The US has imposed fresh tariffs on imports from Nigeria and 59 other countries.
US announces fresh tariffs on imports from Nigeria and 59 other countries Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @realDonaldTrump
Source: Twitter

US releases new update on dual citizenship

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States government requires all dual national citizens, including children, to enter and exit the country using a valid US passport.

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Dual nationals who apply for an ESTA using a foreign passport risk having the authorisation denied or cancelled by the Department of Homeland Security.

US citizens living abroad are urged to check their passport expiry dates before travelling, as passports must generally be valid for at least six months.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

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