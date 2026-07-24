Why did everyone leave FaZe? The full story behind the organisation’s collapse

Why did everyone leave FaZe? The core of FaZe Clan's modern content roster abruptly quit the organisation in late 2025, leaving questions about the future of gaming's most influential brand. This mass exodus marked the end of an era following contract disputes and disagreements with new management.

FaZe Clan logo (L) and former FaZe Clan members (R). Photo: @ fazeclan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Five top creators, including FaZe Rug, Swagg, JasonTheWeen, and FaZe Apex, quit the FaZe Clan in December 2025 .

. Creators walked away after six months of gruelling, unsuccessful contract negotiations.

Corporate leaders presented creators with restrictive, less lucrative agreements.

FaZe Clan still operates as an esports organisation under GameSquare ownership.

Why did everyone leave FaZe?

The downfall of FaZe Clan culminated on Christmas Day in 2025. Five prominent creators announced their departures simultaneously. These included FaZe Adapt, Stable Ronaldo, Jason Nguyen, Nick Fosco, and Jerry Woo.

According to Bloomberg, contract disputes were at the heart of the exodus. Creators clashed with HardScope, a talent management company backed by Matt Kalish.

FaZe Clan content creators. Photo: @fazeclan (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Following FaZe's acquisition by GameSquare, the new corporate management sought to address the company's financial structure. They gave content creators an ultimatum: sign restrictive contracts or operate independently. Choosing freedom, the top creators walked.

Influencer PlaqueBoyMax left the group earlier that year. He summarised the sentiment during a live stream:

We have no control. There was no control, and it's like we're puppets.

Speaking to Complex in 2026, JasonTheWeen agreed:

The corporate side of things, we, as a group, didn't agree on specific things.

What happened to FaZe Clan?

FaZe Clan members posing in front of their new house wearing their company Merch. Photo: @fazeclan (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

For over a decade, FaZe Clan was the undisputed titan of gaming culture. It began in 2010 with teenage friends hitting trick shots on Call of Duty. It quickly transformed into a massive pop-culture empire.

However, years of financial struggles and restructuring changed the company's fortunes. The company went public in 2022 before GameSquare acquired it in 2023.

Major layoffs followed to make the business sustainable. By late 2025, negotiations between creators and executives completely broke down. Within days, top stars like Lacy, Silky, YourRAGE, Kaysan, and FaZe Apex all confirmed their departures.

Why did FaZe Rug leave FaZe Clan?

FaZe Rug, carrying a backpack, while posing with hand signs under an arched brick walkway. Photo: @fazerug (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The primary reason for FaZe Rug's exit was a misalignment of values. Corporate restructuring stripped away the classic "family" dynamic of old FaZe. Rug chose to focus entirely on his independent vlogging career.

Brian Awadis, known as FaZe Rug, was a 13-year veteran and former co-owner. He was the crown jewel of the brand's family-friendly vlogging era. On 27 December 2025, he shocked millions by stepping down.

Rug did not accuse the organisation of wrongdoing. He stated it was time to move on. He posted on social media:

This one hurts. After 13 years, I've decided to part ways with FaZe. Very grateful for everyone who's been part of this journey... FaZe will forever be part of my legacy, but now the new chapter begins.

Why did Swagg leave FaZe?

Swagg looks over his shoulder while sitting behind the wheel of a luxury car featuring a vibrant red leather interior. Photo: @swagg_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kris "Swagg" Lamberson was the face of FaZe's dominant Call of Duty: Warzone era. The professional gamer announced his departure shortly after FaZe Apex left.

Swagg released a YouTube video explaining his choice. He said the organisation had changed too much behind the scenes. Remaining with FaZe was no longer the right career move.

Swagg's focus had already shifted toward personal business ventures. In late 2022, he signed a multi-million-dollar streaming deal with YouTube Gaming. As FaZe faced financial distress, Swagg prioritised his personal brand over the sinking ship.

Why did JasonTheWeen leave FaZe?

JasonTheWeen stands in front of a glowing Eiffel Tower at night (L) and sits casually outdoors (R). Photo: @jasontheween (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Jason Nguyen, known as JasonTheWeen, is a Twitch streamer who joined during the "FaZe 2.0" relaunch under FaZe Banks. He was meant to represent the brand's future. Instead, his tenure was short and turbulent.

Internal "prank wars" had already caused physical damage to the team's Los Angeles content house. Then, Jason clashed with corporate management over revenue-sharing terms.

Unwilling to surrender his streaming autonomy, he terminated his contract alongside Stable Ronaldo and Silky. Jason told Complex:

We all just came together as a group and decided that it was not good for our future.

Following his departure, Jason joined several former members to launch a new creator collective called CORE.

Does FaZe Clan still exist?

FaZe Clan still exists. While its high-profile content creators have departed, it remains an active esports organisation. GameSquare intends to keep running the competitive gaming teams. They want to reshape the brand after the massive creator exodus.

However, the original FaZe identity has effectively vanished. For fans, the departure of these legendary personalities marks the end of a golden era.

FaZe Clan's content creators left due to failed contract negotiations and disagreements with new corporate management. While stars like FaZe Rug, Swagg, and JasonTheWeen have moved on, the brand still exists strictly as an esports organisation.

Legit.ng published an article about the original Blippi. Stevin John created the educational character Blippi in 2014, entertaining millions of children worldwide. He stepped away from full-time acting in 2021 to focus on family life and grow his brand.

Although Clayton Grimm took over the character in 2021, both actors continue to play Blippi in different videos. Today, John still guides the show's creative direction behind the scenes and co-founded the children's toy company Born To Play in 2025.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng