Arsenal are ready to offer Vinicius Junior the biggest contract in the club's history to lure him away from Real Madrid

The Brazilian winger's prospective wages would surpass those of Bukayo Saka, currently Arsenal's highest earner on £365,000 a week

Vinicius recorded 22 goals and 11 assists for Real Madrid during the 2025/26 season as Arsenal eye left-wing reinforcement

Arsenal are prepared to break their wage structure to sign Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid, with reports confirming the club would offer the Brazilian forward a contract exceeding anything previously given to a player in their history.

The 26-year-old winger has entered the final year of his deal at the Santiago Bernabéu, and Real Madrid face the real possibility of losing him on a free transfer next summer if a new agreement is not reached.

Arsenal are prepared to offer Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior the biggest contract in the history of the Emirates Stadium club. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

According to Daily Mirror, the Spanish club are also obligated to pay Vinicius a loyalty bonus if he remains for the 2026/27 season.

Reports indicate that Vinicius' current salary of £400,000 per week would not deter Arsenal. Emirates chiefs are instead prepared to go beyond that figure to give themselves the best chance of completing the deal.

The prospective wages would put him ahead of Bukayo Saka, who signed a contract worth £365,000 per week in February that includes annual increases.

Why Arsenal want Vinicius

The left wing is a priority area for manager Mikel Arteta following the departure of Leandro Trossard, who joined Besiktas.

Arsenal have already signed Christos Tzolis for £34 million, a player capable of operating on either flank, but the club has made clear they intend to do more business in the position, The Standard reports.

The Gunners are also motivated by their Champions League ambitions, having reached last season's final before losing on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain.

Adding Vinicius to an already competitive squad is seen as the kind of move that could help them go further in the competition.

How Vinicius compares with Arsenal's current attackers

A look at the numbers from last season illustrates what Vinicius would bring to Arsenal's attack.

Across all competitions for club and country, he produced 41 goal contributions in total. By comparison, Victor Gyökeres led Arsenal's attackers with 27, followed by Saka with 26, Trossard with 24, Gabriel Martinelli with 19, and Kai Havertz with 15.

For Real Madrid specifically during the 2025/26 campaign, Vinicius ended the season with 22 goals and 14 assists across 53 appearances in all competitions.

Despite no direct talks having taken place between Arsenal and Real Madrid, the Gunners have internally discussed the financial commitment required to make a deal happen.

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho, at the start of his second stint in charge, is understood to be against selling the winger. However, there are lingering questions at the club about how an attack featuring both Vinicius and Kylian Mbappé can function effectively at the top level.

Mourinho's message over Vinicius' possible sale

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Arsenal's pursuit of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, including manager Jose Mourinho's firm stance against any potential transfer.

As Arsenal aims to bolster their squad after winning the Premier League, the stakes are high, with Vinicius being a key player in Mourinho’s long-term plans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Source: Legit.ng