Evang. Ebuka Obi called out a man by name at his Prophetic Moments crusade, publicly disclosing the husband's fertility condition

The couple had been married for 11 years without a child, and the evangelist told the congregation the wife had no medical issues

The video from the 21st July 2026 gathering went viral, sparking fierce debate about privacy, faith, and public humiliation

In a chat with Legit.ng, a Christian influencer shared his take on Evang. Ebuka Obi's revelation

A video from Evang. Ebuka Obi's Prophetic Moments crusade has ignited a heated online conversation after the preacher publicly disclosed a man's count in front of a large crowd at a night-time outdoor religious gathering.

The footage, which surfaced online Saturday, July 25, 2026, showed Ebuka Obi, the spiritual director of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, addressing a couple during the 67th day of his 100 Days of Prayer for Pregnant and Awaiting Mothers.

Evang. Ebuka Obi makes shocking revelation about couple struggling to have a child. Credit: ebubakobi

Source: Facebook

During the session, he revealed to the crowd that the husband was the one with fertility challenges, not his wife, and rebuked the man for initially refusing to attend the crusade.

"You are having zero sper count, yes sir. Have I talked to two of you before? No sir. Do I know your medical report?" Ebuka Obi said, before turning to the congregation and pointing out that the woman was fertile. "If another man near her, she'll be pregnant. You are keeping her for 11 years and you are very busy."

The evangelist further chided the husband for citing work as the reason he initially declined to come, telling the crowd the man had said he would "be busy for sure," a phrase he repeated to dramatic effect throughout the session.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Ebuka Obi denied knowing the lady behind a fake N500m house testimony.

Mixed reactions trail Evang. Ebuka Obi public revelation about couple at crusade. Credit: ebukaobi

Source: TikTok

The video from Evang. Ebuka Obi's session with the couple is below:

Reactions Divide Social Media

The clip spread rapidly on Saturday, 25th July 2026, drawing sharply divided responses on Twitter, now known as X.

@Greener_Oba wrote:

"This kind thing shouldn't come online. The pastor should know how to handle such matters. My pastor don't allow us even video in prophetic season, talkless of uploading it. You humiliated a grown man on national television — it's not good enough."

@AdaSammy3 commented:

"This couple would have saved their faces if they went to a good hospital for tests. Nigerians and ignorance."

OluTemiye also weighed in:

"The Holy Spirit is the spirit of wisdom — the other option is to call both of them and tell them privately if true, but 'all their works they do to be seen by men' Math 23:5."

There is need for discretion

According to Spiricoco, a Christian influencer on X, there is a need for discretion while sharing revelations in public.

"It’s inappropriate. There’s discretion, and he failed it. It’s a bad way to do what might be a good thing," he said, reacting to Evang. Ebuka Obi's video.

Evang. Ebuka Obi praises Regina Daniels

Legit.ng reported that Evang. Ebuka Obi applauded actress Regina Daniels for her unexpected act of kindness.

The preacher shared that the movie star visited the Psychiatric Hospital in Anambra State, owned by his church, Zion Ministry.

According to Ebuka, the mum of two assisted some of his hospital staff in capturing mentally challenged individuals on the roadside.

Source: Legit.ng