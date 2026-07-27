The United Kingdom government has released its updated guide on the financial evidence required for Student visa applicants

Under the "differential evidence requirement," citizens of selected countries do not need to submit proof of funds at the point of application

Only three African countries made the exclusive list, while Nigeria and many others remain subject to strict upfront financial checks

Securing a United Kingdom student visa has become an increasingly competitive and closely monitored process.

One of the most critical aspects of the application is demonstrating that an applicant has sufficient funds to cover tuition fees and monthly living costs.

The UK government lists the African countries exempt from submitting proof of funds for visa applications.

Source: UGC

However, under the UK's immigration guidelines, citizens of certain countries are exempt from uploading bank statements or other financial evidence when submitting their visa applications.

According to the official guidance released on the UK Government website, only three African nations are currently on this exclusive list.

African countries exempted from UK student visa

The three African countries whose citizens are exempt from submitting financial evidence at the point of application are:

Botswana Mauritius Tunisia

Known officially as the "differential evidence requirement," this rule simplifies the initial application phase.

If you hold a passport from one of these three countries (or other approved global nations such as the USA, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and various European Union states), you do not need to provide evidence of sufficient funds upfront.

Financial rules for non-exempt applicants

For international students preparing their financial documents, the UKVI enforces strict guidelines:

The 28-Day Rule: The required amount must have been held in a regulated personal bank account for 28 consecutive days without falling below the required limit. The bank statement must not be older than 31 days on the date of the visa application.

Unacceptable Funds: Applicants cannot use overdrafts, cryptocurrency, stocks and shares, pensions, or accounts from banks that are not regulated by the financial regulatory body of the country where the bank operates.

Verification Checks: The Home Office warns that it may contact banks directly to verify the statements. If the bank fails to verify the funds or the electronic record-keeping is deemed unreliable, the visa application will be refused.

US Embassy issues fresh passport rule

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that US citizens must enter and leave America using a valid US passport, the embassy said.

Dual nationals cannot use a foreign passport to apply for an ESTA to travel to the US.

The embassy urged travellers to renew passports early and check six-month validity rules.

Source: Legit.ng