The UK government has set out a clear rule requiring some foreign nationals to obtain a transit visa before passing through the country on their way elsewhere

Two different types of transit visa exist depending on whether a traveller will pass through UK border control during their stopover

Travellers staying beyond 48 hours in the UK face a separate set of requirements that differ from the standard transit visa rules

The UK government has outlined a key rule that foreign nationals must be aware of before using the country as a stopover on their way to another destination.

According to the official UK government guidance, some travellers are required to obtain a transit visa before passing through the United Kingdom, even if they have no intention of staying in the country.

UK reminds travellers of one crucial rule before passing through country. Photo credit: @Images By Tang Ming Tung, martin-dm/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The specific type of visa required depends on a single factor, whether the traveller will pass through UK border control during their stopover.

Two Types of UK Transit Visa

For passengers who are simply changing flights and will not be going through border control, a Direct Airside Transit visa is required.

Travellers who will pass through border control but intend to leave the UK within 48 hours must instead apply for a Visitor in Transit visa.

Anyone planning to remain in the UK for longer than 48 hours, or those who need to pass through the country regularly over a period exceeding six months, will need to apply for a Standard Visitor visa rather than either transit option.

Airlines can advise passengers on whether their specific journey will require them to clear border control.

Who Is Exempt From the UK Transit Visa

Not all foreign nationals are required to obtain a transit visa. The UK government lists several categories of travellers who are automatically exempt.

These include holders of an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), those with an EU Settlement Scheme family permit, individuals holding a Home Office travel document such as refugees or stateless persons, and anyone already holding a Standard Visitor visa or a Marriage Visitor visa.

Travellers who hold an ETA are also exempt from the requirement to apply for a Standard Visitor visa if they need a longer stay during transit, making the ETA a notably flexible document for those who pass through the UK frequently.

The guidance is published directly on the UK government's official transit visa page, where travellers can also check whether they need a visa before submitting an application.

UK-based man vows to settle permanently

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who lives in the UK has said he will never relocate to his home country to live permanently.

In a video interview, which sparked reactions on TikTok, the man said his friends who tried to relocate regretted it.

Source: Legit.ng