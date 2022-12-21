Homer James Jigme Gere's biography: who is Richard Gere's son?

Homer James Jigme Gere is the only son of American stars Richard Gere and Carey Lowell. Homer's father is known for films such as Pretty Woman and Run Away Bride. He has won many prestigious awards, including a Golden Globe Award. His mother is also a famous actress and model.

Jigme likes to keep a low profile, although he has been seen alongside his famous father in public. He attended the 44th annual Giffoni Film Festival at Giffoni Valle Piana in Italy with his father in 2014. In 2017, he was spotted on holiday with his father in Italy. Richard's then-girlfriend Alejandra Silva joined them, and the three seemed on the best of terms.

Profile summary

Full name Homer James Jigme Gere Gender Male Date of birth 6 February 2000 Age 22 years (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Pound Ridge, New York, United States Current residence New York, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Carey Lowell Father Richard Gere Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School Hackley School University Brown University

Homer James Jigme Gere's biography

Jigme was born in Pound Ridge, New York, United States, to the renowned American actor Richard Gere and actress Carey Lowell. He was named after his parent's respective fathers.

He came to the limelight quite early as both his parents were established in the entertainment world. His mother, Lowell, filed for divorce in 2012, which was finalized in 2016. Although Homer went on to live with his mother, his parents agreed to share custody after a fierce battle.

Homer was raised as an only child, but he has a half-sister, Hannah Dunne, from his mother, Carey Lowell's previous marriage. He also has one half-brother, Alexander and one stepbrother, Albert Friedland.

How old is Homer Gere now?

Richard Gere, his son Homer James Jigme Gere (L), and a friend attend Giffoni Film Festival photocall on July 22, 2014, in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy. Photo: Stefania

The kid star is 22 years as of January 2023. He was born on 6 February 2000, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What does Homer Gere do?

Unlike his parents, Homer has not shown any interest in the film industry. He is a student at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. He joined the university in 2019 after graduating from Hackley School in June 2018.

He is studying Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Cognitive Neuroscience and Visual Arts. He has also worked as a research assistant at the same university since September 2022. He is set to graduate sometime in 2024.

While many celebrity kids like to post on social media, Homer is inactive. His is the only social media he holds, although it has been dormant since around 2018.

Who is the mother of Homer Gere?

Richard Gere, Cary Lowell, and son Homer Gere pose backstage at the hit musical "Hair" on Broadway at The Al Hirshfeld Theater on March 14, 2010, in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Carey Lowell, an actress, is James Jigme's mother. She has appeared in TV shows and films, such as Law & Order, Fierce Creatures, The Guardian, and Licence to Kill.

What is Homer Gere's height?

Richard Gere's son stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres. He weighs 119 pounds which is equivalent to 54 kilograms.

Fast facts about Homer James Jigme Gere

Why is Homer Gere famous? He is famous for being Richard Gere's son. How old is Richard Gere's son Homer? He is 22 years as of January 2023. He celebrates his birthday on 6 February and was born in 2000. What does James Jigme do? He is currently a student at Brown University, where he works as a research assistant. How many siblings does James Jigme have? He has two half-siblings and one step-sibling. How tall is James Jigme? He is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres. He weighs 119 pounds which is equivalent to 54 kilograms. Where does James Jigme live now? He currently lives in New York. What is Homer Gere's ethnicity? He is of white ethnicity.

Homer James Jigme Gere is famous for being Carey Lowell and Richard Gere's son. He is currently a student studying Cognitive Neuroscience and Visual Arts. The lad does not like the spotlight, although he has been spotted with his father on a few holidays and red-carpet events.

