Omoyele Sowore collapses during the #EndBadGovernance protest after tear gas fired by security forces

Protesters voice concerns over economic hardship and governance issues in Nigeria's capital

The #EndBadGovernance movement gains traction, highlighting widespread calls for government accountability

FCT, Abuja - A viral video from the #EndBadGovernance protest in Abuja has shown activist and politician Omoyele Sowore collapsing during the demonstration after security forces reportedly fired tear gas at the gathering.

The incident occurred as protesters assembled in the nation’s capital to express concerns over governance issues and economic challenges facing Nigerians.

Sowore Collapses During EndBadGovernance Protest in Abuja, Viral Video Emerges

Source: Twitter

Tear gas deployment sparks reaction

Footage circulating online showed Sowore among protesters before he was affected during the security operation. The activist was later assisted by individuals at the scene following the incident.

Reports from the protest indicated that security personnel deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd, leading to reactions from participants and observers.

Protest continues amid tension

The #EndBadGovernance movement has attracted attention across Nigeria, with participants calling for action on issues including hardship, insecurity and government policies.

Sowore, a prominent human rights activist and former presidential candidate, has remained involved in advocacy campaigns and public demonstrations on national issues.

Protest: Security forces surround Aso Rock

There was a heavy security presence around the access routes to the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja ahead of Omoyele Sowore’s planned protest. Anti-riot policemen were seen cordoning the main gates of the State House in Abuja on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

Sowore announced on Wednesday that the leadership of the AAC and its affiliated Take It Back Movement would march from Eagle Square in Abuja to the Presidential Villa beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, under the hashtag #OccupyAsoRock.

Source: Legit.ng