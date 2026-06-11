The thing that makes me happiest is seeing how each of them has found their creativity... I'm happy with how they are today, and I'm proud of their work.

This 2023 quote from Madonna highlights the pride she takes in raising her six children. Madonna's daughters and sons, Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, and twins Stella Estere, share four fathers and diverse backgrounds, yet remain the centre of her life. As Lourdes builds a life in Paris and the twins near their teens, motherhood remains central to the music icon's life.

Madonna with her kids posing for a photo. Photo: @hellocanadamag (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Madonna shares her six children with four different fathers: Carlos Leon, Guy Ritchie , and the biological parents of her four children adopted from Malawi.

, and the biological parents of her four children adopted from Malawi. She first became a mother in October 1996 , welcoming her eldest daughter, Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon , with actor and trainer Carlos Leon.

, welcoming her eldest daughter, , with actor and trainer Carlos Leon. Madonna highlights the complexities of parenting in the spotlight, balancing a global career with the ongoing demands of motherhood while nurturing her children’s creativity.

Profile summary

Full name Madonna Louise Ciccone Gender Female Date of birth 16 August 1958 Age 67 years old (as of June 2026) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Bay City, Michigan, United States Current residence Lisbon, Portugal / New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Bisexual Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Father Silvio Anthony “Tony” Ciccone Mother Madonna Louise Fortin Siblings 7 Relationship status Single Children 6 College University of Michigan Profession Singer, songwriter, actress, businesswoman, author, director Social media Instagram, X, TikTok, Facebook

Get to know Madonna's daughters, sons and their fathers

The Queen of Pop Madonna Louise is the mother of 6 children: 2 sons and 4 daughters, all by 4 different fathers. Here is everything known about Madonna's kids.

Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon

Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon attends the Saint Laurent Women's Wear Fall/Winter. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon

Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon Date of birth: 14 October 1996

14 October 1996 Age: 29 years old (as of June 2026)

29 years old (as of June 2026) Father: Carlos Leon

Lourdes Leon is Madonna’s eldest child with actor and personal trainer Carlos Leon. She was born in Los Angeles on 14 October 1996, and after her parents separated in 1997, she was raised in New York City while maintaining a close relationship with both of them.

Known as Lola, Lourdes Leon has built her own career as a model, dancer, and musician. Madonna has frequently praised her daughter’s talent and strong independent nature. In a 2019 interview with Vogue, she expressed admiration for Lourdes’ dedication and abilities, noting:

She's insanely talented. I'm green with envy because she's incredible at everything she does — she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she's way beyond me in the talent department.

Rocco Ritchie

Rocco Ritchie attends the "MobLand" Global Premiere. Photo: Samir Hussein

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Rocco John Ritchie

Rocco John Ritchie Date of birth: 11 August 2000

11 August 2000 Age: 25 years old (as of June 2026)

25 years old (as of June 2026) Father: Guy Ritchie

Rocco Ritchie is Madonna’s second biological child, born to her and her ex-husband, British filmmaker Guy Ritchie. Born in Los Angeles just months before his parents' marriage in Scotland, Rocco spent much of his childhood moving between the United States and London.

After his parents divorced in 2008, Rocco was at the centre of a heavily publicised custody dispute in 2015 and 2016 before ultimately settling in London with his father. Rocco has since established himself as a successful expressionist painter, working under the moniker "Rhed."

Reflecting on how proud she is of his artistic achievements, Madonna stated in a 2023 interview with Vanity Fair:

I have never encouraged my daughter Lola to make music or my son Rocco to paint. But I've always exposed them to art, to music. I'm happy with how they are today, and I'm proud of their work.

David Banda

Madonna and her son, David Banda pose on the red carpet for the 56th Grammy Awards. Photo: ROBYN BECK

Source: Getty Images

Full name: David Banda Mwale Ciccone Ritchie

David Banda Mwale Ciccone Ritchie Date of birth: 24 September 2005

24 September 2005 Age: 20 years old (as of June 2026)

20 years old (as of June 2026) Father: Guy Ritchie (Adoptive father)

David Banda was adopted by Madonna and Guy Ritchie from Malawi in October 2006 when he was just 13 months old. He was battling severe pneumonia at the time. The adoption process sparked global media scrutiny and legal challenges, which Madonna later described as a deeply painful experience.

David grew up to be an exceptionally multi-talented individual, excelling both as a skilled soccer player and a gifted multi-instrumentalist. He frequently joined his mother on stage during her global tours, showcasing his musicality. Madonna has often remarked on how deeply David mirrors her own drive.

David told Vogue in 2019 as reported by Huffpost:

He's the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me; he has more of my DNA than any of my children so far.

Mercy James

Mercy James, makes a speech during the opening ceremony of the Mercy James Children's Hospital. Photo: Amos Gumulira

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Chifundo "Mercy" James Cholie Ciccone

Chifundo "Mercy" James Cholie Ciccone Date of birth: 22 January 2006

22 January 2006 Age: 20 years old (as of June 2026)

20 years old (as of June 2026) Father: Biological parent from Malawi (adopted by Madonna)

Mercy James was adopted by Madonna, a single mother from Malawi, in June 2009. Madonna's initial application was rejected by a lower court because she was not a resident of Malawi, but she successfully appealed the decision to the Malawi Supreme Court.

In 2017, Madonna opened The Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care in Malawi, naming the children's hospital in honour of her daughter. Mercy is an accomplished classical pianist, famously playing a Chopin solo on stage during her mother's Celebration Tour in 2024.

Celebrating her 18th birthday in January 2024, Madonna shared a tribute on Instagram, writing:

Chifundo Mercy James! Creative, Kind, Thoughtful. You play the piano like a virtuoso... You are a true force of nature. I love you so much!

Stella and Estere Madonna

Estere, Madonna, and Stella attend the Deadpool & Wolverine World Premiere. Photo: Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Stella Ciccone and Estere Ciccone

Stella Ciccone and Estere Ciccone Date of birth: 24 August 2012

24 August 2012 Age: 13 years old (as of June 2026)

13 years old (as of June 2026) Father: Biological parent from Malawi (Adopted by Madonna)

Stella and Estere are Madonna's youngest children, identical twin sisters adopted from Malawi in February 2017 when they were four years old. Madonna spent over two years navigating the adoption process before officially bringing them home. The twins are known for their vibrant personalities, frequently showcasing their coordinated fashion, synchronised dance routines, and DJing skills on Madonna's social media platforms.

They also performed as dancers during Madonna’s Celebration Tour. The twins celebrated their milestone 13th birthdays in August 2025, officially entering their teenage years and continuing to bring a lively, creative energy to the modern family dynamic.

FAQs

Who is Madonna? She is an American singer, songwriter, and actress universally known as the Queen of Pop. How old is Madonna? Madonna is 67 years old as of June 2026. She was born on 16 August 1958. How many children does Madonna have? The pop icon has six children: two sons and four daughters. Who are Madonna's six children? Her children are Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, and twins Stella and Estere Ciccone. How many biological children does Madonna have? Madonna has two biological children: her daughter, Lourdes Leon, and her son, Rocco Ritchie. How many pregnancies has Madonna had? Madonna has had two successful pregnancies, resulting in the births of Lourdes and Rocco. Who fathered Madonna's first child? Her first child, Lourdes Leon, was fathered by actor and personal trainer Carlos Leon. How many of Madonna's children are adopted? The singer has four adopted children, all of whom were adopted from Malawi. How did Madonna choose to adopt? Madonna began her adoption journey in Malawi after meeting David Banda during a 2006 charity visit. She later expanded her family through her work with the Raising Malawi foundation, adopting Mercy James and twins Stella and Estere. Did something happen to Madonna’s son Rocco? In 2015, Rocco chose to live with his father, Guy Ritchie, leading to a custody dispute. The matter was resolved in 2016, with Rocco staying in the UK, and Madonna later said they rebuilt their relationship.

Madonna’s daughters and sons reflect a life shaped by fame, reinvention, and a deeply rooted sense of family. She has raised a global brood, each stepping into their own identity across fashion, sport, and the arts, while she continues to stand firmly behind them at every stage.

Legit.ng recently published an article about David Gilmour's children. David Gilmour has eight children in total: four from his first marriage and four with his wife, author Polly Samson, including one adopted son.

David Gilmour's children have increasingly embraced his creative legacy, with several taking part in his recent musical projects, including Luck and Strange. David has spoken warmly about his relationship with his children, describing it as close and loving.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng