Sonia Wiggins finally said what everyone was thinking about James

Sonia Wiggins, a reality TV star, author, and hair and makeup artist, set the record straight regarding the rumours linking her to James B. Jones. According to Sonia, Jones had been seeing someone else throughout the whole time, his girlfriend, Shelley Wolfe.

Sonia Wiggins, contrasting in all black (L) and in a smiling cheerfully while holding two drinks at a restaurant (R). Photo: @soniawiggz_ on Instagram (modified by athor)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Sonia Wiggins was born in Wellesley, Massachusetts, United States.

She became famous after appearing on the show Love on the Spectrum following a date with James B. Jones .

following a date with . The TV personality has worked in the hair and makeup department for the television shows Poz Roz (2019) and iCommit (2015) .

and . She is also an author, currently working on her memoir, Red and Black .

. Since leaving Love on the Spectrum, Sonia Wiggins has focused on herself and mental health advocacy.

Profile summary

Full name Sonia Wiggins Gender Female Place of birth Wellesley, Massachusetts, USA Current residence Boston, Massachusetts, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Mother Marjorie Agosin Father John Wiggins Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Reality TV personality, hair and makeup artist Instagram @soniawiggz_

Who is Sonia Wiggins?

Sonia Wiggins was born in Wellesley, Massachusetts, United States. She is of mixed ethnicity with Chilean and Jewish roots.

Sonia's parents are John Wiggins and Marjorie Agosin. Marjorie, Sonia's mother, passed away on 10 March 2025 after suffering from the fourth stage of cancer, which she did not share with anyone but her husband.

Marjorie was an American author and a supporter of women's rights in Chile. Sonia also has a brother named Joseph "Joe" Wiggins.

Top five facts about Sonia Wiggins. Photo: @soniawiggz_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

What does Sonia Wiggins do for a living?

Sonia Wiggins is a reality TV star, author, and makeup artist who gained fame as a participant on Love on the Spectrum Season 3. She appeared as herself and had one date with James B. Jones.

Before joining reality TV, Sonia had worked in the beauty and retail industries, including as a makeup artist, hairstylist, and saleswoman. According to her IMDb profile, she has worked in the makeup and hair departments for television and film, including projects like Poz Roz (2019) and the film iCommit (2025).

Sonia has followed her mother’s lead in writing. She is working on her memoir, Red and Black, in which she discusses her identity as a Chilean Jew and her life experiences. She also supports mental health awareness, LGBTQ+ rights, and disability rights.

Sonia Wiggins poses outdoors wearing a black cold-shoulder top, a long gold necklace, and neon bracelets. Photo: @soniawiggz_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Sonia Wiggins and James: What was the story behind them?

Sonia Wiggins first met James B. Jones on the reality show Love on the Spectrum. Though they went on a date while on the show, nothing more happened between them. In all their scenes, Sonia and James maintained decent and friendly conversation. Still, it was clear they were not a match.

In April 2025, Sonia congratulated James and shared a photo of him standing next to Shelley. She captioned the photo:

Congratulations James. I am delighted that you have found true love. I think you make a great couple, and I wish you both all the best.

Sonia Wiggins is standing next to James Jones during the filming of Love on the Spectrum in front of a glass-fronted building. Photo: @soniawiggz_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In April 2026, Sonia Wiggins addressed the matter directly. She revealed that she felt caught off guard, saying that James was dating Shelley "from the beginning until the end" during their filming.

Sonia made it clear that she wanted to keep things classy, but she needed to clear the air, given the level of deception that occurred during their time together. She added that neither she nor James has spoken since the show ended.

Sonia from Love on the Spectrum's weight loss journey

Sonia Wiggins smiles warmly in a cozy room filled with bookshelves and candles. Photo: @soniawiggz_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Sonia Wiggins has been documenting her weight loss progress on social media. On 19 March 2026, Sonia Wiggins shared before-and-after photos of herself on her Instagram account.

She made it clear that her weight loss was not an overnight phenomenon but a gradual and realistic process. Losing weight, Sonia writes, is hard, but sustaining weight loss is even more challenging.

Sonia views her weight loss not as a standalone achievement, but as part of her overall well-being and personal growth. Rather than focusing on her physical transformation, she uses her platform to connect with her followers.

Sonia from Love on the Spectrum now: Life after the show

Sonia Wiggins resides in Boston, the United States. Sonia remains a public figure despite no longer being a full-time reality television personality.

Sonia Wiggins smiles brightly in this close-up photo. Photo: @soniawiggz_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Sonia Wiggins leverages her online influence by engaging with her fans through her honest discussions regarding her appearance on Love on the Spectrum Season 3.

Wiggins also advocates for mental wellness, LGBTQ rights, and condemns bullying. Sonia recently shared an Instagram post stating:

Over the past year and a half. I’ve experienced things I wouldn’t wish on anyone. Whether you like me or not, I genuinely want the best for everyone. No one deserves to go through what I’ve been through. Experiences like that change how you see life forever.

FAQs

Who is Sonia Wiggins? Sonia is a reality television star who gained popularity from the show Love on the Spectrum. Where is Sonia from Love on the Spectrum from? Sonia was born in Wellesley, Massachusetts, although she currently lives in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. What does Sonia Wiggins do for a living? Sonia is not only a reality TV personality but also a makeup artist and hairstylist. She has worked in several films and TV productions, including Poz Roz (2019) and iCommit (2015). Who are Sonia Wiggins' parents? Sonia's mother and father are John Wiggins and the late Marjorie Agosin. Does Sonia Wiggins have any siblings? Sonia has a younger brother named Joseph "Joe" Wiggins. Does James date Sonia? James B. Jones and Sonia Wiggins are not together. The couple went on one date while filming Love on the Spectrum, but stopped their relationship at that point. What is Sonia's diagnosis on Love on the Spectrum? At the age of 20, Sonia was diagnosed with autism.

Sonia Wiggins has demonstrated impressive resilience in navigating the demands of reality TV and the public limelight. By sharing her story about James, she has earned the admiration of many fans who appreciate her transparency. As she continues to focus on her health, advocacy work, and life, Sonia Wiggins is always remembered fondly as an integral part of Love on the Spectrum.

Legit.ng published an article about James B. Jones, a reality TV personality and IT expert hailing from Boston. James was part of all three seasons of Netflix's Love on the Spectrum. In his segment, James shared his experience about dating and life with Asperger syndrome.

James B. Jones works as an IT specialist for Tata Consultancy Services. Although he has autism, James earned a Master’s degree from Fitchburg State University. Read on to find out more about James B. Jones and his experiences from Love on the Spectrum.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng