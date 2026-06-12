Ondo State Police Command has arrested a housewife, Olatunde Mary, for alleged spousal battery of her husband

The suspect reportedly injured her husband with a cutlass during a domestic violence incident in the state capital

The state police public relations officer, DSP Jimoh Abayomi, shared more details about the domestic dispute between the husband and wife

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Akure, Ondo State - A housewife, Olatunde Mary, has been arrested for alleged spousal battery and injuring her husband with a cutlass during a domestic dispute in Akure, Ondo State.

The incident was reported at the Gender-Based Offences Unit, Command Headquarters, Akure.

A police source said the suspect allegedly assaulted her husband, Olatunde Julius, during an altercation.

As reported by Vanguard, the suspect also inflicted a deep cut on his left hand, causing severe bodily injury.

According to the source, the husband was taken for medical treatment, where the extent of the injuries was assessed and documented.

The source further disclosed that investigators obtained statements from both parties and gathered evidence.

Police operatives arrested the wife after establishing a prima facie case and arraigned her before a competent court for prosecution.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Jimoh Abayomi, said the perpetrator will be held accountable regardless of gender, status, or relationship.

Abayomi said the command treats all forms of domestic violence as a serious threat to safety and dignity.

He called on Ondo residents to report domestic violence and gender-related offences promptly to the nearest station or the GBV Unit for swift intervention.

The police PRO assured residents that the command will continue to uphold justice and protect vulnerable persons.

Wife beats husband to death, burns corpse

Recall that a 23-year-old woman, Rahimat Salaum, was arrested by the police for allegedly killing her paralysed husband, Shehu, during a fight.

Rahimat confessed to having burnt her husband and abandoned his body in an uncompleted building in Abuja.

The FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth C. Igweh, assured that justice would be served in the matter.

Married man cries out as wife beats him always

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a married man cried out bitterly on social media, saying his wife is stronger than him and is always beating him.

In a secret message that has been made public on Twitter, the man said he is dying slowly, and he is unhappy in the union.

The man said he is still married to his wife because she is good 'in the other room' and is good to his family.

Source: Legit.ng