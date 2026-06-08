There’s only one way to have a happy marriage and as soon as I learn what it is, I’ll get married again.

Legendary actor Clint Eastwood’s full dating history remains one of the most-talked-about relationship timelines in Hollywood. He has been married twice and dated several women, including Maggie Johnson, Roxanne Tunis, Sondra Locke, and Dina Eastwood, with some relationships overlapping. His relationships made headlines due to his fame and controversies.

Clint Eastwood speaks during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 10th annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom. Photo: Kevin Winter (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Clint Eastwood has been married twice . His first wife was Maggie Johnson, and his second wife was Dina Eastwood.

. His first wife was Maggie Johnson, and his second wife was Dina Eastwood. The actor has eight children from his relationships with Maggie Johnson, Roxanne Tunis, Jacelyn Reeves, Frances Fisher, and Dina Eastwood.

from his relationships with Maggie Johnson, Roxanne Tunis, Jacelyn Reeves, Frances Fisher, and Dina Eastwood. Clint's longest relationship was with his first wife, Maggie Johnson , lasting approximately 30 years , during which he was involved in multiple affairs.

, lasting approximately , during which he was involved in multiple affairs. Currently, Clint Eastwood is presumably single, as he has not publicly confirmed a relationship.

Profile summary

Full name Clinton Eastwood Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 31 May 1930 Age 96 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth San Francisco, California, United States Current residence Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'4" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 213 Weight in kilograms 97 Hair colour Gray Eye colour Brown Mother Ruth Wood Father Clinton Eastwood Sr. Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Ex-partner Dina Eastwood, Maggie Johnson Children 8 School Oakland Technical High School College Los Angeles City College Profession Actor, filmmaker, musician X (Twitter) @clinteastwoodX2

A look at Clint Eastwood's full dating history

Clint Eastwood has been romantically linked to several women since his acting career began in the 1950s. His love life has hit the headlines as much as his achievements in his successful acting career. From the relationships, only two culminated in marriage, and he has eight kids. Here is a look at Clint Eastwood’s girlfriends and wives.

Maggie Johnson (1953 – 1984)

Maggie Johnson (L), Kyle Eastwood and a guest at the Warner Bros. premiere of "Rails & Ties" at the Steven J Ross Theater in Burbank, California. Photo: E. Charbonneau

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Clint Eastwood and Maggie Johnson shared one of the longest and most significant relationships in the actor’s love life. Their relationship reportedly started in the 1950s when they met on a blind date before Eastwood’s Hollywood breakthrough. They tied the knot on 19 December 1953, marking the start of their long-term marriage.

Their marriage, however, was not without challenges. The actor’s career became increasingly demanding as he landed more acting roles, while also reportedly having several extramarital affairs. Despite the challenges, they remained married.

They had their first child, Kyle Eastwood, on 19 May 1968, and their second, Alison Eastwood, on 22 May 1972. Kyle is a jazz bassist, film composer, and actor, while Alison is a film director and actress.

Maggie Johnson and Clint Eastwood’s marriage officially ended in divorce in 1984 after approximately 30 years together. Even though they did not disclose the reason for the divorce, personal differences and Eastwood’s involvement with other women reportedly contributed to the split.

Roxanne Tunis (1959 – 1975)

Roxanne Tunis (L), Kimber Eastwood and her son, Clinton Gaddie pose for a group photo. Photo: Paul Harris

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Clint Eastwood and Roxanne Tunis, a stunt performer and actress, began a relationship in the 1950s when the actor was married to his first wife, Maggie Johnson. The two kept the affair private, and despite constant media speculation, they remained silent about it for several years.

On 17 June 1964, Roxanne Tunis gave birth to their daughter, Kimber Lynn Eastwood. The actor claimed that he did not know about the birth of Kimber until she was a year old. He arranged to take care of his daughter, but was only allowed to see her occasionally.

Sondra Locke (1975 – 1989)

Clint Eastwood and Sondra Locke attend the Century City premiere of 'Twins' at the Century Plaza Hotel in the Century City neighbourhood of Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

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Clint Eastwood and Sondra Locke’s relationship is another controversial relationship, as it occurred when the actor was still married to Maggie Johnson. The former partners reportedly met on the set of The Outlaw Josey Wales in the 1970s, where their on-screen chemistry reportedly sparked a romance.

At the time, Eastwood’s marriage was reportedly strained, and the actor moved in with Sondra Locke, who was married to Gordon Anderson. Their relationship progressed for approximately a decade, during which they collaborated on multiple films, including starring in Every Which Way but Loose, Bronco Billy, and Sudden Impact.

In her autobiography, The Good, the Bad, and the Very Ugly: A Hollywood Journey, Locke alleged that during their relationship, she had two abortions and a tubal ligation because Eastwood did not want any more children. However, Eastwood denied the claims.

The relationship eventually ended in the late 1980s, with Locke filing a palimony lawsuit against Eastwood. They engaged in a lengthy court battle that eventually ended in September 1996, when they agreed to settle the matter out of court for an undisclosed amount. In November 2018, Locke succumbed to cardiac arrest related to breast and bone cancer.

Gael Greene (1969)

Gael Greene attends an event at Four Seasons Restaurant in New York City. Photo: Patrick McMullan

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Gael Greene was a renowned food critic and author who had a long career working for New York magazine. Nothing was known about her affair with Clint Eastwood until she published her memoir, Insatiable: Tales from a Life of Delicious Excess, in 2006.

In the memoir, she revealed the details of her love life in her younger years, particularly her affairs with celebrities such as Elvis Presley, Burt Reynolds, Craig Claiborne, and Clint Eastwood. Her affair with the actor began when she interviewed him on the set of Two Mules for Sister Sara in 1969. The actor has never responded to the claims.

Jacelyn Reeves (1984 – 1990)

Clint Eastwood and Jacelyn Reeves attend a reception at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament, in Pebble Beach, California. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

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In the 1980s, Jacelyn Reeves, a flight attendant, was romantically linked to Clint Eastwood. Unlike his previous relationships, which were public, he kept his affair with Reeves private. The relationship resulted in the birth of the actor’s two children, Scott Eastwood (March 1986) and Kathryn Eastwood (February 1988).

Frances Fisher (1990 – 1995)

Clint Eastwood and Frances Fisher at the 45th Directors Guild of American Awards, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

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Actress Frances Fisher and Clint Eastwood’s relationship started in 1988 when they met on the set of Pink Cadillac. The actress described the moment as love at first sight, and they hit it off. At the time, Eastwood was romantically linked to Sondra Locke and Jacelyn Reeves.

They moved in together, and for a long time, they kept their relationship private until they started appearing together at red carpet events. On 7 August 1993, the couple welcomed their daughter, Francesca Ruth Eastwood. However, their relationship started experiencing challenges when she discovered that Eastwood had children with Jacelyn Reeves.

Eastwood and Fisher eventually parted ways in 1995. They remained friends afterward and even appeared together at red carpet events. Following their breakup, Fisher told the L.A. Times:

With relationships, with people, you're attracted to somebody for a reason. You follow it through, and if you can't get past the honeymoon stage and get into the deeper meanings of why you're together, you're doomed to just stop when things start getting tough.

Dina Eastwood (1996 – 2014)

Clint Eastwood and Dina Eastwood arrive at the Paramount Pictures premiere of "Flags Of Our Fathers" held at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills. Photo: Kevin Winter

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Dina Eastwood and Clint Eastwood first met in the early 1990s when Dina, who was then working as a television news reporter, interviewed Eastwood for a story. Their connection quickly developed into a romance, and they married in March 1996, marking Eastwood’s second official marriage.

During their relationship, Dina became a visible part of Eastwood’s public life and frequently accompanied him to movie premieres, award ceremonies, and Hollywood events. The couple also welcomed a daughter, Morgan Eastwood, on 12 December 1996. Unlike many of Eastwood’s earlier relationships, this marriage played out more publicly in the media.

Despite appearing stable for many years, the marriage eventually faced challenges. They separated in 2013 and eventually divorced in 2014. After the divorce, they remained on good terms, and during an interview with E! News, Dina spoke positively about Eastwood, saying:

He's lovely, he hasn't done much. It's other people around him who have done things that have blown me away, and again, my future ex-husband has done nothing wrong. He is the sweetest, he is a loving, kind, low-key person, so my intuition was still great about marrying a good person.

Erica Tomlinson-Fisher (2012 – 2014)

When Dina Eastwood and Clint Eastwood began having marital problems, Dina turned to her longtime friend, Scott Fisher, for emotional support. Scott Fisher’s wife at the time, Erica Fisher, believed Dina and Scott had become romantically involved and informed Eastwood about the situation.

Soon after, Clint Eastwood and Erica Fisher reportedly developed a romantic relationship of their own, and by March 2013, they were publicly linked. Dina later continued her relationship with Scott Fisher, and the two married in 2016.

Christina Sandera (2014 – 2024)

Director Clint Eastwood and Christina Sandera (L) attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

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After parting ways with Erica Fisher, Clint Eastwood and Christina Sandera met and began dating. Sandera worked as a hostess and her relationship with the actor was quite private, but they eventually went public when they appeared together at the 2015 Oscars.

In 2015, Christina Sandera appeared alongside Clint Eastwood and his family, including his first wife, Maggie Johnson, at the premiere of The Mule in Los Angeles. She remained out of the spotlight for a long time before Eastwood announced her death in July 2024.

FAQs

Who are Clint Eastwood's wives? The actor was married to Maggie Johnson from 1953 to 1984 and later to Dina Eastwood from 1996 to 2014. Who all did Clint Eastwood date? He dated several women, including Sondra Locke, Frances Fisher, Jacelyn Reeves, and Christina Sandera. Who was Clint Eastwood's love of life? His relationship with Maggie Johnson is considered the most notable because it was long and resulted in the birth of his two children. Who was Clint Eastwood's first love? Maggie Johnson is widely considered Clint Eastwood’s first major love. They married before he became a Hollywood star. Why did Clint Eastwood dump Sondra Locke? Their relationship reportedly ended because of personal conflicts and Eastwood’s involvement with other women. The breakup later led to public legal disputes. Is Clint Eastwood in a relationship? After the death of Christina Sandera in 2024, the actor has never publicly confirmed being in a relationship. Who are Clint Eastwood’s children? His eight children include Laurie Murray, Kimber Lynn, Kyle, Allison, Scott, Kathryn, Francesca, and Morgan Eastwood. Who are the mothers of Clint Eastwood’s children? The actor’s baby mamas are Maggie Johnson, Roxanne Tunis, Jacelyn Reeves, Frances Fisher, and Dina Eastwood.

Clint Eastwood's full dating history reflects decades of high-profile romances and lasting relationships. From Maggie Johnson to Christina Sandera, his love life often attracted public attention alongside his Hollywood success. Despite controversies and breakups, Eastwood remains one of Hollywood’s most talked-about stars.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng