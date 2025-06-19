Scott Eastwood's siblings include a diverse mix of actors, musicians, and creatives who are shaping the Eastwood legacy. He shares the spotlight with Alison, Kyle, Kimber, Francesca, Kathryn, Morgan, and Laurie. Each sibling brings their own story to the famous dynasty.

Kimber Lynn, Kyle, Francesca, Alison, Laurie, Kathryn, Scott, and Morgan at Warner Bros. Pictures World Premiere of 'The Mule' at Regency Village Theatre. Photo: Eric Charbonneau (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Scott Eastwood has seven known siblings , each with a unique background and connection to their father, Clint Eastwood.

, each with a unique background and connection to their father, Clint Eastwood. Many of Scott’s siblings are active in the entertainment industry , including actors, musicians, and producers like Alison, Francesca, Kyle, and Kimber Eastwood.

, including actors, musicians, and producers like Alison, Francesca, Kyle, and Kimber Eastwood. The Eastwood siblings have different mothers, reflecting Clint Eastwood’s relationships over the years.

Profile summary

Full name Scott Clinton Reeves Eastwood Gender Male Date of birth 21 March 1986 Age 39 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Monterey, California, United States Current residence San Diego, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’11” Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 183 Weight in kilograms 83 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Mother Jacelyn Reeves Father Clint Eastwood Siblings 7 Relationship status Single School Carmel High School College Loyola Marymount University Profession Actor, model Instagram @scotteastwood Facebook

Inside the lives of Scott Eastwood's siblings

Scott Eastwood's siblings have each carved their own path under the spotlight of their father's fame. They thrive in multiple fields in the American entertainment industry, including acting, music, and film production. Below is a closer look at them.

Laurie Murray

Clint Eastwood and Laurie Eastwood (R) seen at Warner Bros. Pictures World Premiere of 'The Mule' at Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA. Photo: Eric Charbonneau

Laurie Murray is Clint Eastwood’s first child, born on 11 February 1954 from the actor’s relationship with an unknown woman. The woman reportedly put her up for adoption, and she was raised by Helen I. Smith and Clyde Elwin Warren. According to the Daily Mail, the Academy Award-winning actor did not know about her daughter’s birth.

Clint and her daughter Laurie reconnected after she sought out her biological father as an adult. Despite the late discovery, she has been welcomed into the Eastwood family circle. Not much is known about her professionally.

Laurie reportedly lives in Lakewood, Washington, and has been married to her husband, Lowell Thomas Murray III, since 11 August 1979. The couple has two children: Lowell Murray and Kelsey Hayford.

Kimber Lynn Eastwood

Kimber Eastwood looks at her collection of Clint Eastwood magazines (L). The film producer smiles as she looks on (R). Photo: Paul Harris (modified by author)

Kimber Lynn is Clint Eastwood’s second child born from the former actor’s relationship with Roxanne Tunis. The former couple welcomed their daughter on 17 June 1964 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Kimber, whose mother passed away on 23 June 2023, is 60 years old as of 2025.

Like her parents, Kimber is also thriving in the entertainment industry as an actress, film producer, and professional makeup artist. She has worked on many films and TV shows as a makeup artist for over two decades. Legendary actor Clint Eastwood’s eldest daughter has starred in Rapture, A Way Back In, Passion Crimes and Absolute Power.

As for her personal life, the film producer has been married to actor Shawn Midkiff since October 2014 and is a mother of a child: Clint Frovarp McCartney. Her previous spouses are Douglas McCartney and Anthony Gaddie.

Kyle Eastwood

Kyle Eastwood attends the opening ceremony during the 49th Deauville American Film Festival in Deauville, France. Photo: Francois Durand

Kyle is veteran actor Clint Eastwood’s first son, born on 19 May 1968 from his first marriage to Maggie Johnson. His age is 57 years old as of 2025, and he was born in Los Angeles, California. He studied film for two years at the University of Southern California and began his music career.

Currently, he is a jazz bassist and film composer known for his upright bass skills and contributions to films, including Gran Torino and Letters from Iwo Jima. His notable songs include Soulful Times, Big Noise, Main Titles, The Promise, and Why Can’t We Live Together.

The jazz guitarist has a daughter named Graylen Spencer born from his marriage to Laura Gomez, which was between 1995 and 2005. His wife is Cynthia Ramirez, whom he married in 2014.

Alison Eastwood

Actress Alison Eastwood and actor Scott Eastwood arrive for the Warner Bros. Pictures World Premiere Of "The Mule" held at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Born on 22 May 1972, Alison is Clint Eastwood’s third daughter and fourth child. She was born from the veteran actor’s marriage to Maggie Johnson and is 53 years old as of 2025. Alison took her high school studies at Santa Catalina School and Stevenson School before attending UC Santa Barbara but did not graduate.

Alison Eastwood is an actress and film director. She began her acting career in 1980 and has been featured in approximately 33 films and TV shows. Some of her popular credits include The Mule, Tightrope, Absolute Power, Finding Harmony, and Shadow People.

Alison is sculptor Stacy Poitras' wife, and she is known for her love of animal welfare. Her ex-husband is actor and screenwriter Kirk Fox.

Kathryn Eastwood

Actress Kathryn Eastwood arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "The 15:17 To Paris" at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Kathryn Eastwood is the daughter of Clint Eastwood and former flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves. She is the former couple’s second child after Scott Eastwood, born on 2 February 1988, and her age is 37 years old as of 2025.

Scott’s younger sister is a screenwriter and actress. She is famous for her roles in American Virus, Virus of the Dead, and Jersey Boys. Even though she hails from a famous entertainment family, she keeps her personal life private, and not much is known about her away from the screen.

Francesca Eastwood

Francesca Eastwood at the "Cure Addiction Now" Inaugural Fundraising Evening held at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Francesca Eastwood is an American actress, model, and social media personality born from Clint Eastwood’s marriage to actress Frances Fisher. She was born on 7 August 1993 and is 31 years old as of June 2025.

She first gained prominence after she appeared in the reality TV Mrs. Eastwood & Company in 2012. Francesca has been featured in several films and TV shows, including Queen of the Ring, Clawfoot, Running on Empty, Attention Attention, and The Vault. She was the 2013 Miss Golden Globe.

Off the screen, Francesca had a child with trainer and actor Alexander Wraith in 2018. She was previously married to Jordan Feldstein in 2013, but their marriage was short-lived after she filed for annulment in less than a month.

Morgan Eastwood

Actress Morgan Eastwood attends the premiere of "The 15:17 To Paris" at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Morgan is Clint Eastwood’s child with American reporter Dina Ruiz during their marriage between 1996 and 2014. She was born on 12 December 1996, and her age as of June 2025 is 28 years. The legendary actor’s daughter was featured on Mrs. Eastwood & Company and has expressed interest in film and directing.

She tied the knot with her husband, Tanner Koopmans, on 15 June 2024. A few months later, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Cleo.

FAQs

How many siblings does Scott Eastwood have? The American actor and film producer has seven siblings: six sisters and a brother. Who are the Eastwood family? The family comprise Clint Eastwood, with his eight children: Laurie, Kimber, Kyle, Alison, Kathryn, Francesca, and Morgan. How are Scott Eastwood and Clint Eastwood related? Scott Eastwood is Clint Eastwood’s son, born from his relationship with flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves. Are all of Scott Eastwood's siblings from the same mother? The legendary actor had children with six women: Roxanne Tunis, Maggie Johnson, Jacelyn Reeves, Frances Fisher, Dina Ruiz, and an unknown woman. Does Scott Eastwood have any full siblings? He has one full sibling, Kathryn Eastwood. They both share the same mother, Jacelyn Reeves. Is Laurie Eastwood Clint Eastwood’s daughter? Laurie, now recognised as Laurie Eastwood, was born from a relationship Clint Eastwood had in the 1950s. She reconnected with the family as an adult. Does Scott Eastwood have any children? The Longest Ride actor does not have children but has expressed his willingness to have children someday.

Scott Eastwood's siblings each play a unique role in continuing the Eastwood legacy. From acting and music to private lives out of the spotlight, they represent a diverse next generation. Together, they highlight the lasting impact of Hollywood’s legendary Eastwood dynasty.

