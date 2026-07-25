The Federal Government has rolled out several intervention programmes aimed at easing economic hardship, expanding access to education, supporting small businesses and improving financial inclusion since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office in May 2023.

The initiatives cut across interest-free student loans, consumer credit, grants for nano businesses, housing finance, vocational training and support for entrepreneurs. While some programmes are open to all eligible Nigerians, others specifically target students, artisans, farmers, civil servants, women, youths and small business owners.

12 FG Loans, Grants and Funding Programmes Nigerians Can Apply for Under Tinubu in 2026

Source: UGC

Here are 12 key federal government loans, grants and funding schemes Nigerians should know about.

1. Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND)

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) provides interest-free loans to eligible students in public universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and approved technical and vocational institutions.

The scheme covers tuition fees, while qualified students can also receive a monthly upkeep allowance. It was introduced to reduce financial barriers to higher education and has become one of the government's flagship education initiatives.

2. CREDICORP Consumer Credit Scheme

The Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) was established to improve access to affordable consumer credit.

The programme allows eligible Nigerians, particularly workers with verifiable income, to access loans for essential needs such as household appliances, education, healthcare and other personal expenses under structured repayment plans. The government plans to expand access to millions of Nigerians over the coming years.

3. Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme

The Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme offers non-repayable grants to nano businesses across Nigeria.

The initiative targets petty traders, market women, roadside vendors, artisans and other small-scale entrepreneurs, providing financial support to help them restock, expand operations and improve their incomes without the burden of loan repayment.

4. Presidential Palliative Loan Programme

To cushion the impact of economic reforms, the Federal Government introduced palliative loans for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and manufacturers.

The programme is designed to improve access to affordable financing, helping businesses purchase equipment, increase production and create jobs.

5. Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP)

The Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme includes initiatives such as TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni.

These schemes provide microloans to traders, farmers, artisans and small business owners who often struggle to obtain credit from commercial banks. The goal is to encourage financial inclusion and support grassroots businesses.

6. Youth Investment Fund

The Youth Investment Fund seeks to support young Nigerians with access to finance for business development.

Eligible applicants can obtain funding to start or expand businesses, encouraging entrepreneurship, innovation and job creation among the country's growing youth population.

7. Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE)

The iDICE programme supports startups and businesses operating in Nigeria's digital technology and creative sectors.

The initiative provides funding opportunities and investment support to innovative enterprises capable of creating employment and attracting private sector investment.

8. Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Programme

The Federal Government's TVET programme focuses on equipping Nigerians with practical vocational skills that improve employability and self-reliance.

Participants receive hands-on training in various trades, while many beneficiaries also receive monthly stipends and starter support to help them transition into employment or self-employment.

9. Skill-Up Artisans (SUPA)

The Skill-Up Artisans Programme (SUPA) aims to upgrade the skills of Nigerian artisans through training, certification and digital registration.

The programme seeks to improve the competitiveness of artisans while connecting them with better employment and business opportunities across different sectors.

10. Housing Loan for Federal Civil Servants

The Federal Government has also introduced housing finance initiatives for federal civil servants.

The programme provides eligible workers with access to affordable housing loans to promote home ownership and improve staff welfare as part of broader public sector reforms.

12 FG Loans, Grants and Funding Programmes Nigerians Can Apply for Under Tinubu in 2026

Source: UGC

11. NG-CARES Additional Financing Programme

The Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) Additional Financing Programme continues to support vulnerable households, farmers and MSMEs through state governments.

The intervention offers grants, livelihood support and other forms of assistance aimed at boosting local economies and reducing poverty.

12. National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPA)

The National Social Investment Programmes Agency coordinates several social intervention initiatives, including conditional cash transfers and empowerment programmes for vulnerable Nigerians.

The schemes are designed to reduce poverty, strengthen household incomes and improve access to economic opportunities for low-income families, women and young people.

Conclusion

The Federal Government's intervention programmes extend beyond direct cash support, covering education financing, business development, vocational training, consumer credit, housing and social welfare.

Although each scheme has its own eligibility requirements and application process, they collectively provide opportunities for millions of Nigerians seeking financial assistance, skills development or business support.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to monitor official government announcements and apply only through authorised channels to avoid fraud and ensure they meet the specific requirements for each programme.

Source: Legit.ng